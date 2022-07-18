Techstars Atlanta Powered by Cox Enterprises Announces 2022 Class

Cox Enterprises and Techstars continue to accelerate innovation in Atlanta

ATLANTA, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstars Atlanta Powered by Cox Enterprises has announced the 10 startups that have earned spots in its 2022 accelerator program.

Based out of Ponce City Market in Midtown, Techstars Atlanta is a 13-week program that helps founders build their professional network, receive individualized support and grow their business. Over the past seven years, Techstars programs powered by Cox have helped launch 100 companies and raised more than $210M.

The 10 companies for 2022 are part of a landmark class for Techstars and Cox Enterprises. They include the 100th company to participate in Techstars Atlanta and Techstars Impact . In addition, nine of the companies have diverse founding teams.

"I'm excited to work with such a varied set of companies with a diverse set of founders," said Tim Dorr, managing director of Techstars. "They are covering a wide range of markets, technologies and perspectives, and are working to solve all kinds of different problems."

A key cornerstone of the Techstars program is one-on-one mentorship, provided by Cox Enterprises team members, local Atlanta business leaders and the broader Techstars Network. The program will help the companies with network-building, education and opportunity creation. This work culminates in Demo Day Oct. 17, when the 10 companies present their progress to investors and supporters.

The investments Techstars and Cox Enterprises have made in the Atlanta startup ecosystem have had a major impact and will continue to produce some of the highest quality startups in the region. Fifty percent of the entire portfolio is based in Atlanta.

"Our 2022 cohort features seven Atlanta-based teams," said Kim Mackenzie, Atlanta venture lead for Cox Enterprises. "This didn't happen by accident; when we put out the call for applications, Atlanta showed up and brought its best."

Below is more information on the Techstars Atlanta Powered by Cox Enterprises Class of 2022:

Cookonnect - Connecting busy families with early career, personal cooks to create greater access to in-home meal preparation services.

Illoominus - A data analytics platform designed to empower leaders to activate and manage their organization's DE+I strategy.

Medsembly - A marketplace that connects aspiring health care students to mentors/coaches in their field to help students achieve their respective career goals.

Metric Mate - The patented platform that allows you to turn any strength training equipment into smart hardware with games and competitions to make workouts more fun.

My Panda - Connects personal assistants (Personal Assistants Next Door) from the local community to busy people who need a helping hand to get their to-do list done.

Palmly - A mobile platform that helps people find and build their community with convenience, ease, and a whole lot of fun.

Payvmnt - A last-mile delivery data platform that gathers the most accurate, hyper-local information for delivery service providers to have faster and more error-free deliveries.

Reveler - Helping sports fans find the local venues playing their favorite games and increase their engagement with their fan communities.

Theia Dating - Creating a positive dating culture by building relationships through personalized, low-pressure double-dates, while raising money to support non-profits.

Varkn - Provides easy and affordable on-demand valet parking for travelers around airports, train stations and bus stations.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and health care. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with nearly $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our collective impact report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises.

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,500 companies with a combined market cap of more than $200B. Learn more at www.techstars.com .

