New Collaboration with UTI - Israel Importer for Isuzu - to Equip Isuzu Leased Trucks with SaverOne Protection System

PETAH TIKVAH, Israel, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVRE) (TASE: SVRE), a technology company engaged in transportation safety solutions, today announced a new collaboration with Universal Trucks Israel, Ltd. ("UTI"). UTI is the official Israeli importer for Isuzu vehicles, with over 13,000 trucks and buses in the country.

The collaboration with UTI equips the SaverOne protection systems into UTI trucks that are leased to its customers. In the current phase, the SaverOne system will be installed in around 100 UTI trucks.

Mr. Gilboa, CEO of SaverOne commented, "We are very pleased with this new collaboration with UTI, increasing our potential customer base and addressable market. UTI leases over 1,700 Isuzu trucks and buses to its customers, representing significant long-term potential for SaverOne. This new collaboration represents the important element in our strategy of cooperating with key players that will be able to lease vehicles to their business customers with a SaverOne system pre-installed. It is a demonstration of the growing market traction and acceptance for our accident protection and life-saving product, the SaverOne System. This new collaboration with UTI follows similar collaborations that we have implemented in recent months with most of the major rental car and leasing companies in Israel including Shlomo Sixt, Hertz, Eldan and Meir Leasing."

About the SaverOne System

SaverOne systems can be installed in private vehicles, trucks and buses and provide a solution to the problem of driver distraction away from the road, that results from drivers using specific distracting applications on the mobile device while driving, in a way that endangers their safety and the safety of passengers. This phenomenon is considered one of the main causes of road accidents in the world. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the annual cost of road accidents just in the United States, stands at about $870 billion each year, excluding the costs of serious injury or death, with a quarter of those accidents estimated to be related to the use of the mobile device while driving.

SaverOne's technology specifically recognizes the driver area in the vehicle and prevents the driver from accessing distracting applications such as messaging while allowing navigation, without user intervention or consent, creating a safer driving environment.

SaverOne's primary target markets include commercial and private vehicle fleets, as well as insurance and leasing companies that are very interested in reducing potential damages and significant costs. SaverOne is initially addressing car fleets with focus on the Israeli, European and US markets, as well as other markets around the world. SaverOne believes that ultimately increased focus on monitoring and prevention of cellular distraction systems in vehicles, in particular driven by upcoming expected EU regulation, will likely have a dramatic positive impact on the demand for its systems in the future. The Company's longer-term strategy is to address vehicle manufacturers, to install the Company's protection technologies in the vehicle manufacturing process as an OEM.

About SaverOne

SaverOne is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of transportation safety solutions designed to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from distraction, by the use of mobile phones while driving. The SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of distracting applications that may become life-threatening.

Learn more at https://saver.one/

