Mayer Brown adds emerging companies partner in Northern California

Hire underscores continued growth of the firm's EC-VC practice and California offices

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown announced today that emerging companies and venture capital lawyer Matteo Daste has joined the firm's Northern California offices.

Mr. Daste joins the firm's global Technology group and will head the firm's emerging companies and venture practice in Northern California. His practice focuses on advising tech and tech-enabled growth companies, as well as entrepreneurs and investors, with an emphasis on advising on cross-border transactions between Europe and Silicon Valley. Mr. Daste has more than 20 years of experience in the Bay Area counseling technology companies and investors on venture financings and strategic transactions.

"We're pleased to welcome Matteo to the firm, and know he'll play a key role as we continue to grow our emerging companies and venture capital practice in Northern California," said Ward Johnson, Managing Partner of the firm's Northern California offices.

"I'm delighted to join Mayer Brown and look forward to contributing to its tech and emerging companies practice," said Mr. Daste. "As global technology markets mature and become more intertwined, the firm's global reach make it an ideal platform for cross-border work."

Mayer Brown's industry experience and global reach differentiates it from competitors. The firm is ranked by Chambers USA for Technology and for Outsourcing and Chambers FinTech for four FinTech: Legal categories. In addition, the firm is ranked globally as a leading Capital Markets and Corporate/M&A law firm by Chambers Global, The Legal 500 US and by IFLR1000. Chambers USA ranks Mayer Brown in Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded (Nationwide).

