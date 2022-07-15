American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Unveils National PSA Campaign to Raise Awareness of Retinal Disease, Help Public See for a Lifetime

American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Unveils National PSA Campaign to Raise Awareness of Retinal Disease, Help Public See for a Lifetime

Campaign Highlights Early Symptom Detection and Importance of Seeing a Retina Specialist

CHICAGO, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) has released its first-ever national television and radio public service announcements (PSAs) to educate the public about protecting their vision from preventable blindness and vision loss due to retinal disease and the importance of expert retina specialist care.

In both English and Spanish TV and radio spots, America's retina specialists urge the public to learn the symptoms of two common adult retinal conditions, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, and seek care from a retina specialist promptly to safeguard vision.

AMD and diabetic retinopathy are two of the leading causes of blindness and low vision in the United States. These conditions combined affect nearly 18 million Americans and vision loss leads to $8 billion in lost productivity annually.

"Millions of Americans are at risk of losing vision and even going blind from conditions a retina specialist can effectively treat when caught early, and we are determined to save the sight of as many people as possible through this critical campaign," said ASRS President Philip J. Ferrone, MD, FASRS. "Our goal is to empower the public to care for their vision, to watch for the symptoms of retinal disease, and to find a retina specialist at the first sign or symptom so they can 'See for a Lifetime'."

The PSAs include 30-second and 60-second videos in English and Spanish, as well as audio versions of the spots. They introduce the audience to symptoms of AMD and diabetic retinopathy, such as straight lines looking wavy or distorted, or floaters in the field of vision, and encourage the public to immediately seek out a retina specialist for treatment to protect healthy vision and experience all of life's most precious moments.

The PSAs will drive viewers to See for a Lifetime (www.SeeforaLifetime.org), the homepage of ASRS's public education initiative See for a Lifetime See a Retina Specialist, which offers comprehensive resources for retina patients, their families, and caregivers, providing easy access to tools and information specific to retinal conditions and on preserving healthy vision for a lifetime. Resources include English and Spanish infographics, patient guides, and condition-specific fact sheets, the Retina Health for Life podcast series, patient stories, a find a retina specialist locator, and more.

"Through our See for a Lifetime See a Retina Specialist initiative and our new PSA campaign, we are striving to make retinal health and early detection of retinal diseases a priority for the public and healthcare providers alike," said Dr. Ferrone. "Don't take your vision for granted, learn more about retinal disease, share the information with friends and family and take action if any symptoms occur so your future can be filled with a clear view of the people and places you love most."

Media can download the TV and radio spots for use at:

English: https://www.broadcastnewsresource.com/news/see-for-a-lifetime-psa-campaign-from-the-american-society-of-retina-specialists

Spanish: https://www.broadcastnewsresource.com/news/campana-de-psa-ver-para-toda-la-vida-de-la-sociedad-americana-de-especialistas-de-la-retina

View the TV spots in English and Spanish at: https://www.asrs.org/patients/see-for-a-lifetime-public-service-announcements

More information and resources can be found at SeeforaLifetime.org.

See for a Lifetime is made possible in part through generous support from the Foundation of the American Society of Retina Specialists, Allergan, Genentech, Novartis, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

About ASRS

The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) is the largest organization of retina specialists in the world, representing more than 3,000 physicians in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 63 countries. Retina specialists are board-certified ophthalmologists who have completed fellowship training in the medical and surgical treatment of retinal diseases. The mission of the ASRS is to provide a collegial and open forum for education, to advance the understanding and treatment of vitreoretinal diseases, and to enhance the ability of its members to provide the highest quality of patient care. The mission of the Foundation of the American Society of Retina Specialists, the charitable arm of the American Society of Retina Specialists, is to improve the quality of life for all people with retinal diseases through retina health education and awareness activities and to support the education of retina specialists. Learn more at ASRS.org. Like ASRS on Facebook, subscribe to our YouTube channel, and follow us on Twitter for the latest retina health information.

Contact:

Sara Conley

sara.conley@asrs.org

(312) 477-8869

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Society of Retina Specialists