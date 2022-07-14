Relativity Expands RelativityOne Offerings in Luxembourg with Arendt

Arendt is the first firm to offer the cloud-based data discovery product in Luxembourg and has a unique model in the European Union

CHICAGO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced that Arendt, a Luxembourg-based legal, tax and business services firm, is the first independent European firm to offer RelativityOne in Luxembourg. The adoption of RelativityOne, Relativity's cloud-based data discovery product, will enable Arendt's dedicated consulting branch, Arendt Regulatory & Consulting (ARC) to securely handle massive amounts of data and help clients globally respond to complex investigations, litigations, arbitrations and regulatory compliance matters.

Through RelativityOne, ARC will be able to better protect its data by storing it in Relativity's secure, flexible, and extensible platform backed by the power of automation and integrated artificial intelligence. RelativityOne helps users protect their most sensitive data and reduce risk with proactive threat prevention, 24/7 monitoring, automated security processes and leading compliance certifications. RelativityOne's scalability features and functionality will allow ARC to navigate the complexity of managing large volumes of data.

"As the sheer amount and complexity of data continues to grow, it is imperative that we continue to support the security of data management strategies," said Kieran McPate, Senior Manager, EMEA New Business at Relativity. "We are thrilled to bring RelativityOne's built-in security and end-to-end capabilities to Arendt, where it will integrate with Arendt's existing service offering to increase the level of detail and speed delivered to clients."

ARC uniquely offers forensic investigations, corporate intelligence and litigation support to its global clientele of corporations, law firms and financial institutions. Use of RelativityOne alongside ARC's forensic investigation expertise will allow ARC to best help organizations effectively respond to their most critical matters.

"Our aim is to assist clients across the globe with their investigation needs and to be the first Luxembourgish firm to do so, in addition to being a truly independent and European firm offering the full forensic services," said Stephanie Lhomme, Head of Forensic Investigations, Corporate Intelligence & Litigation Support at ARC. "RelativityOne usage is rapidly growing in our region, and we are excited to integrate this cutting-edge technology into the wider Arendt portfolio that we can present to our clients. As we work hand in hand with Arendt & Medernach, a leading law firm in Luxembourg, we are able to offer a unique complementary approach to our clients that currently none of our competitors can match."

Szilárd Karakai, Head of Forensic Technology & eDiscovery added: "Arendt is proud to become the first independent Luxembourgish firm to utilise RelativityOne, and we look forward to continuing to increase the level of legal technology awareness in Luxembourg and across Europe. Our partnership with Relativity, combined with Arendt & Medernach's expertise in providing legal advice, can realistically transform the way eDiscovery investigations are conducted."

RelativityOne is currently available across 15 global geographies with two more to be added in 2022.

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

Arendt Regulatory & Consulting (ARC) is Arendt's dedicated regulatory consulting company composed of experienced professionals with a strong background in regulatory and business consultancy.

It offers a range of services from the classic regulatory consulting, working with funds, their asset managers and asset servicers on the practical implementation of rules and regulations, to topics such as risk management, fund distribution, fund governance and compliance of Luxembourg regulated entities, responding to the growing needs of clients for a practical, yet legally effective approach to regulatory change management and other regulatory issues.

