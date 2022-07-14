Florida Swimwear Association Partners with Ribbon to Bring a Paperless Experience to SwimShow

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SwimShow will return as an in-person event for their 40th anniversary with Ribbon providing registration and lead capture services via mobile devices and QR codes.

"Today's retailers are focused on sustainability, from the brands they work with to the shows they attend," explains Ribbon CEO Vinit Patil. "At SwimShow both retailers and exhibitors will be able to participate before, during and post-show without ever having to print a badge, business card or catalog. We hope more trade shows will follow SwimShow's lead."

As profiled in Women's Wear Daily, SwimShow's post pandemic rebranding has focused on sustainability and accessibility. After a logo and website redesign, Executive Director Judy Stein knew it was time to focus on streamlining the check-in and shopping experience. Ribbon's QR code badges make it easy to monitor attendance and leads throughout the event to be held July 16th through 18th at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Vendors will also be using QR codes to keep track of interested buyers to make sure no sales fall through the cracks during or after the show. This ecologically friendly evolution makes business seamless and allows for quicker reporting.

"They just snap the QR code and go," said Stein, who launched a new blog, entitled "SwimShow Stories" on their revamped website to build engagement. Their 40th anniversary blog post further describes their desire to "[shift] to a digital experience for sustainability and efficiency. Attendees register and check-in on the new app, and each receives their own QR code to track interaction and interest."

Ribbon is partnered with trade shows owned by International Market Centers and Angus Montgomery Arts. The platform surpassed $100M in transactions since launching with various shows last year, and will be announcing new partnerships with fairs and showrooms in home, gift, art and apparel in the coming months.

About Ribbon: Ribbon, a San Francisco based tech company, offers a turn-key SaaS platform for powering specialized B2B marketplaces and hybrid trade shows. Ribbon has revolutionized trade shows in industries that traditionally only relied on in-person business by supporting face to face events with a complementary fully transactional e-commerce platform for exhibitors.

