Create a Dream Yard for Your Dog This Summer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the ASPCA, 23 million households in America – and 3.7 million in Canada – welcomed a new pet into their pack during the pandemic. People have been using their backyards more in recent years for everything from working and entertaining to vacationing and working out. But for dogs, this backyard business is old hat.

“No one loves the family yard as much as the family dog,” notes Kris Kiser, President of the TurfMutt Foundation, an organization that advocates for the care for and use of green spaces, as well as pet rescue. “It’s my rescue dog, Mulligan’s, favorite place to be, so I do everything I can to make it safe and enjoyable for her, which ultimately makes it better for me, too.” To learn more about creating the yard of your dreams, visit TurfMutt.com. (PRNewswire)

Nature starts in your backyard, which provides habitat and food for birds, butterflies, bees and more.

Kiser and Mulligan have advice for creating a dream yard for your pets and the whole family this summer:

Plant Real Grass

Plastic grass is uncomfortable on paws (and bare feet), gets very hot during the summer, is difficult to clean, and is worse for the environment since it requires water for cleaning and usually can't be recycled. The bottom line: real grass is the best option for pets, people and the environment.

Select the Right Plants & Grasses

Choose a type of turf grass that will withstand the "ruff" housing of your pet. Buffalo and Bermuda grasses can be a good choice, depending on your climate zone. For other plants and shrubs, check the ASPCA's list of toxic and non-toxic garden plants for advice before planting. You'll want soft, sturdy foliage near walkways. Save delicate, decorative flowers for elevated flowerbeds and patio pots. Pro tip: place plants close together in areas you want to designate as off-limits to your dog to create boundaries.

Consider Pollinators & Other Wildlife

Nature starts in your backyard, which provides habitat and food for birds, butterflies, bees and more. Each of these species help pollinate food crops and flowering plants, so take them into consideration, too, when you're selecting plants for your backyard.

Plan for Fun

Add a splash pool, build a sandbox for digging or even create a canine obstacle course to provide hours of fun. After a day of play, your dog will need a place to relax so think of where you can plant trees or bushes that provide shade for snoozing.

