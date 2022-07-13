Nanit Adds Split Screen Function to Award-Winning Baby Monitor

Smart Baby Monitor Brand Boosts Camera Innovation With Consumers' #1 Request and Unveils New Product Bundles

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit , the leading smart baby brand that connects parents to their baby's wellbeing and development, announced today new functionality to its Nanit camera with the addition of Split Screen and Alert Zone. The new Split Screen feature allows Nanit users to view more than one camera on the same screen at the same time. The first smart baby camera to offer the capability, the feature is the most requested by Nanit parents.

"Nanit is committed to helping families thrive by supporting sleep which is at the heart of family wellbeing. While sleep is pivotal, we know that there is so much more to parenting. We heard from parents that split screen is an essential function that they want," said Sarah Dorsett, CEO. "Nanit is supporting families by providing the most informative and useful products and technologies. These new capabilities allow families with more than one child, from infancy and well beyond, to stay connected without worry."

Since its founding, Nanit has been creating cutting-edge technology and tools that keep families connected. This continues with Split Screen and sets up the brand's next wave of innovation. With Split Screen, parents can select up to two cameras to view in the Nanit app at the same time. This feature is available now to all users with more than one camera and any Insights subscription.

In addition to Split Screen, the capability for users to set up an Alert Zone will be available later this month as an option. Nanit users can designate an area within view of the camera and if motion is detected in the designated area, the user will receive an alert from the Nanit app. The new function is available when using the Nanit Flex Stand (formerly known as the Multi-Stand). The feature does not require a subscription.

The company also unveiled new bundles that meet users in myriad stages of parenting. From families on the road to first-year essentials, Nanit's new bundles take the guesswork out of the purchase process with these customized offerings. The bundles, which are available exclusively on nanit.com, include:

Best Sellers Bundle

Packed with Nanit's best-selling and must-have products: Nanit Pro Camera, Wall Mount or Floor Stand, Flex Stand, Travel Case, one small sensor-free Breathing Band, one set of Smart Sheets, and one year of Insights Premium subscription plan.

Nursery Essentials

The must-have products for easy nursery set-up: Nanit Pro Camera, Wall Mount or Floor Stand, one small sensor-free Breathing Band, one set of Smart Sheets, and one year of Insights Basic subscription plan.

The Travel Bundle

For families on the go, this bundle includes the products you need for traveling (or a secondary set-up): Nanit Pro Camera, Flex Stand, one small sensor-free Breathing Band, one Travel Case, and one year of Insights Basic subscription plan. The Travel Bundle will be available later this month.

Ultimate First Year

This bundle includes every product and accessory that is needed for a baby's first year: Nanit Pro Camera, Wall Mount or Floor Stand, Flex Stand, four sets of Pajamas, one small sensor-free Breathing Band, one set of Smart Sheets, and one year of Insights Ultimate subscription plan.

To learn more about Split Screen and new bundles, please visit www.nanit.com .

About Nanit

Nanit is the new way to parent. The Nanit platform aims to help families live their best lives by helping parents stay connected and informed. From the AI-powered Nanit camera that tracks and analyzes a baby's sleep and growth to the Nanit Community, families can access personalized insights and guidance anywhere and anytime. Since launching in 2016, Nanit has tracked over 1.63 billion hours of sleep, 204 million parental visits, and over 157 million morning wakeups. For more information, visit www.nanit.com and follow Nanit on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

