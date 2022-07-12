TEAMSTERS AND IATSE REAFFIRM 'MUTUAL AID AND ASSISTANCE PACT'

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have reaffirmed the 'Mutual Aid and Assistance Pact,' an agreement established for both unions to work together to achieve shared goals and initiatives.

The pact outlines how the unions will address organizing efforts, deal with jurisdictional issues and fight in conjunction to meet the goals of economic justice for their respective memberships.

The Teamsters and IATSE last affirmed this pact in 2010. Since then, the two unions have worked alongside one another to navigate the dynamic nature of the motion picture industry, the safety protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic and solidarity in contract campaigns. In Hollywood, both unions participate in the Motion Picture Industry Pension and Health Plans.

"The Teamsters are our natural allies. They work side by side with our members for the same employers, and they face the same challenges we do with respect to our standard of living, and health and retirement benefits," said Matthew Loeb, IATSE International President.

The recommitment to this pact is further establishing the relationship between the Teamsters and the IATSE under the new Teamster leadership of General President Sean M. O'Brien.

"We proudly stand with our IATSE brothers and sisters. By reaffirming this pact, we will ensure the best representation possible for our members in the motion picture industry," O'Brien said. "When union workers are united—fighting for the greater good—it strengthens the entire labor movement."

In March, O'Brien appointed Teamsters Local 399 Secretary-Treasurer Lindsay Dougherty as the Director of the Teamsters Motion Picture and Theatrical Trade Division.

"We are up against some of the largest corporations in the world. As they continue to make exorbitant profits off the hard work of our members, it's essential for us to build power together at work, and across the bargaining table," said Dougherty, who also serves as Local 399 Principal Officer and International Vice President. "I look forward to growing the solidarity and strategy between the two unions for the ultimate benefit of our members and their families."

ABOUT IATSE

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees or IATSE (full name: International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada), is a labor union representing over 160,000 technicians, artisans and craftspersons in the entertainment industry, including live events, motion picture and television production, broadcast, and trade shows in the United States and Canada.

ABOUT TEAMSTERS

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit http://www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter at @Teamsters and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

