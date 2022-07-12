Kennametal to Host Earnings Conference Call & Webcast on Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

PITTSBURGH, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) will host its fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings call on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The press release and presentation will be available on the Company's website after market close on August 1, 2022.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

When: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET



Hosts: Christopher Rossi, President and CEO

Patrick Watson, Vice President and CFO



Webcast: The conference call will be broadcast via real-time audio on Kennametal's investor relations website at https://investors.kennametal.com/ - click "Event" (located in the blue Quarterly Earnings block)

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,600 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $1.8 billion in revenues in fiscal 2021. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube##

