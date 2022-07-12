Integral Consulting Becomes Integral Federal, Signaling New Direction and Strategic Vision

New CEO Wayne Wilkinson Leads Company Toward $200M in Annual Sales

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly branded Integral Federal launch coincides with the appointment of Wayne Wilkinson as president and CEO, the organization announced today. Wilkinson brings a clear strategic plan through 2025 focused on firmly establishing the fast-growing, mid-tier GovCon as the industry leader in providing Intelligence Analysis and advanced IT solutions supporting national security.

"Integral partners with defense, intelligence and civilian government thought leaders to tackle their most important challenges and deliver positive outcomes to keep our nation safe and secure," said Wilkinson. "As Integral builds on its excellent reputation and legacy with our existing customers and partners, we will continue on to our next phase of planned organic and inorganic growth."

Wilkinson was named CEO earlier this year after previously serving as the company's first chief operating officer since April 2021. His leadership has Integral on target to achieve annual sales of $200M by 2025 and is currently tracking to bid approximately $1.25B in opportunities. As part of its 2025 Strategic Plan, the company implemented a new M&A program to focus on its inorganic growth strategy.

"Wayne has brought a new strategic focus and direction to Integral that will propel our future ambitions and allow us to better serve our clients as a leader in delivering intelligence, security and advanced digital solutions to address our government's toughest challenges," said Renu Johri, Chairwoman, Board of Directors, Integral Federal.

Integral Federal has also added two new office locations in Fredericksburg, Va. and Washington, D.C. expanding beyond their existing headquarters in Rockville, Md. and two critical operations facilities in Charlottesville, Va. and Aberdeen, Md.

About Integral Federal

Since Integral's founding in 1998, we've helped clients leverage existing and emerging technologies to transform their enterprises, empower growth, drive innovation and build sustainable success. The forward-leaning solutions we deliver are tailored to each mission with a focus on keeping our nation safe and secure. Our company is united by a shared passion of excellence in service. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer that fosters a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion. Visit our new website to learn more: www.integralfed.com.

