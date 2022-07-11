proteanTecs Welcomes Anurag Mittal to Executive Team

A 25-year semiconductor veteran, Mittal will advance the industry's adoption of deep data analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Design Automation Conference (DAC), proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for electronics health and performance monitoring, announced Anurag Mittal has joined as co-chief technology officer (CTO). Based in Silicon Valley, Mittal will liaise with leading semiconductor customers to strengthen technological partnerships. He will work closely with the leadership team to steer the proteanTecs strategic roadmap of analytics solutions.

proteanTecs to showcase predictive lifecycle monitoring at DAC 2022 (PRNewsfoto/proteanTecs) (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining proteanTecs, Mittal led Silicon Technology and Foundry interface at Google. He has held executive positions at Micron Technology as Vice President of the Technology and Products Group, and at GlobalFoundries, where he was a Fellow and CTO Design Enablement Worldwide. Over the course of his career, he has co-developed several logic and memory technologies and novel electronic design automation (EDA) and design tools. He has also held engineering and leadership positions at ARM, Oracle and Motorola. He has co-authored three books on advanced CMOS and has 25 issued patents. He holds a Ph.D. in Applied Physics from Yale University and a B.Tech. in Engineering Physics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

"Hiring Anurag demonstrates our team's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing advanced electronics and the entire semiconductor ecosystem," said Shai Cohen, proteanTecs co-founder and CEO. "He brings breadth and depth of technological expertise that will accelerate our growth as the market continues to demand advanced in-chip visibility."

"proteanTecs is shifting the performance and reliability paradigm by creating a novel platform for full lifecycle management," said Anurag Mittal, proteanTecs' newly appointed CTO. "I am honored to join this extraordinary leadership team as we transition the industry towards deep-data based insights."

"Anurag will serve an important role in ensuring our solution is able to support the latest semiconductor innovations," said Evelyn Landman, proteanTecs co-founder and CTO. "I warmly welcome him to the proteanTecs' executive team."

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics in the Datacenter, Automotive, Communications and Mobile markets. Based on Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT), the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT agents, the company's analytics platform delivers predictive insights and visibility, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

Press Contact:

Tamar Naishlos, Media Relations

tamarn@proteanTecs.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1856451/Anurag_Mittal.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844547/proteanTecs_Logo.jpg

proteanTecs logo (PRNewsfoto/proteanTecs) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE proteanTecs