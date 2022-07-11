LENOX CORPORATION, AMERICA'S LEADING TABLETOP, GIFTWARE, AND HOME ENTERTAINING COMPANY, ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE SILVERSMITHS, LTD., INC.

BRISTOL, Pa., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Corporation, a leading supplier of tabletop, giftware, and home entertaining products, today announced that it has acquired Cambridge Silversmiths, Ltd., Inc. The deal includes all existing Cambridge-branded tabletop products including flatware and drinkware but does not include the Thirstystone brand.

With its newest acquisition of Cambridge, Lenox has a market-leading portfolio of brands and innovative products with unparalleled consumer recognition across the spectrum of retail channels.

"The addition of the Cambridge business affords us the opportunity to further connect consumers to our house of brands," said Bob Burbank, CEO of Lenox Corporation. "As one family, our products are sold to thousands of retailers including speciality and department stores, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, and grocery stores across the U.S., Canada, and international markets worldwide. This new combination of brands and array of products will create unprecedented growth opportunities within our existing customer base, and it opens new distribution worldwide. We are excited to welcome Cambridge and its array of products into the Lenox family with the goal of servicing the retail and direct business across all table and gift categories."

"We are happy to be joining the Lenox Corporation, an industry leader with such an impressive portfolio of brands," said Harold Freeman, EVP Cambridge Silversmiths, Ltd., Inc. "Both of us value strong customer relationships by providing retailers with best-in-class products."

Lenox, an American company and market leader in tableware and giftware, was founded in 1889 with a singular vision to set the highest standards for quality, artistry, and beauty. The company markets its products under the Lenox, Oneida, Hampton Forge, and Reed & Barton brands. In addition to its core brands, Lenox creates and distributes the Kate Spade New York tabletop collection. Lenox products are sold through major e-commerce retailers, department stores, mass merchants, and gift and specialty retailers, as well as through the company's own websites. Over its 130-year history, Lenox has been the recipient of numerous design awards and has the distinction of being the first American dinnerware used in the White House. Lenox is headquartered in Bristol, PA. For more information on Lenox, please visit www.Lenox.com.

Cambridge Silversmiths, Ltd., Inc., a family-run business working together for three generations, has become an industry leader in design and innovation, selling to all major retailers primarily under their own brand names or as licensee for celebrities, designers, and well-known home brands. Through Cambridge's design principles of quality, style, and value, they are known in the industry for offering a variety of innovative processes and materials and are often the first to market with new techniques, finishes, and trends.

