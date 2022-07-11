Festool Hits the Road: Premium Power Tool Manufacturer Launches "Festool Experience" Tour Across the U.S.

Including over 90 stops nationwide, the manufacturer will showcase a wide range of products, highlight tool durability and feature new items

LEBANON, Ind., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool, a leading manufacturer of innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions, is showcasing its product lineup this fall with Festool Experience – a series of live demonstrations taking place from coast-to-coast . The in-person experience will focus on Festool's product lineup of cutting, joining and finishing tools – including its newest products.

Festool Logo (PRNewswire)

"There is a huge desire from our consumers to return to live events and see our products in action," said Michael Burch, vice president of sales, Festool. "What better way to give consumers what they want than to bring our tools right to customers across the country?"

Festool representatives will be performing live demonstrations to showcase how its products are Built Better to Build Better, while highlighting product durability and versatility. The Festool Experience will also allow attendees to get hands-on experience with the tools.

In addition to presenting a selection of Festool products to cities across the country, each event will feature a TOPROCK Bluetooth® speaker giveaway. It combines all the advantages of the Festool Systainer storage system in perfect harmony with four hi-fi speakers built into the lid. Company-branded swag will also be available at all events as will refreshments, limited in quantity to the first attendees.

Events will be taking place in more than 90 Festool-licensed dealers across the country. A full list of dealers and their respective Festool Experience dates can be found at festoolusa.com/experience.

Festool USA is based in Lebanon, Indiana. For more information, visit http://www.festoolusa.com or http://www.festoolcanada.com.

About Festool

Festool has been developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions for nearly a century. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is a leading manufacturer known for its systems-based approach to power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Festool's mission, "Built Better To Build Better," focuses on creating products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter…better.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Festool USA