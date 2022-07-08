Brisk® and Ty Dolla $ign Invite Fans to Enter Dragon Paradise with Epic Concert Event in Miami

Brisk Creates Tropical Escape for Fans Inspired by its New Brisk® Dragon Paradise™ Sparkling Iced Tea Available Only at Taco Bell®, Featuring Surprise Performances, Fan Favorites from the Taco Bell Food Truck and More

Fans Can Enter for a Chance to Win a One-of-a-Kind Trip to Miami through Brisk National Sweepstakes

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 21, Brisk is bringing Ty Dolla $ign to Miami as part of an epic escape for music lovers, culture creators and foodies alike - "Enter Dragon Paradise." The event at Island Gardens will celebrate the launch of Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea, the powerhouse iced tea brand's first-ever sparkling tea available exclusively at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide. The unique product innovation combines mouth-watering tropical dragon fruit, raspberry and blackberry flavors with a hibiscus tea base and a refreshing fizzy sensation for the ultimate taste adventure.

Brisk is bringing Ty Dolla $ign to Miami, inviting fans to Enter Brisk Dragon Paradise, an epic concert event in Miami featuring performances by Ty Dolla $ign and other surprise performers. (PRNewswire)

Taking place just before one of 2022's biggest music moments in Miami, Brisk will bring music fans into the Dragon Paradise world with performances by today's best and upcoming talent; a custom Tree-ki bar serving Dragon Paradise cocktails, mocktails, and beverages; and the Taco Bell Food Truck serving favorites like the Crunchy Taco, Black Bean Crunchy Taco, Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos and the Bean and Cheese Burrito.

"I'm hyped to be in Miami later this month with Brisk to celebrate the new Brisk Dragon Paradise," said Ty Dolla $ign. "It's a huge weekend in South Beach and we're going to kick it off right with an epic party on the water. You know we'll bring the energy from the jump, so we can't wait to see the fans come out and enter Dragon Paradise!"

Five lucky fans will also have the chance to win a one-of-a-kind experience for them and a friend in Miami, FL via national sweepstakes including (2) VIP tickets to attend Brisk's "Enter Dragon Paradise" event on July 21, (2) General Admission tickets valid for 3-days to a Miami Music Festival from July 22 – July 24 and a stipend for weekend activities. To enter, consumers must:

LIKE the designated "Enter Dragon Paradise" sweepstakes post on TikTok or Instagram FOLLOW @DrinkBrisk on TikTok or @Brisk on Instagram COMMENT with hashtags #SweepstakesEntry and #BriskDragonParadise

Full details and terms and conditions can be found here.

"At Brisk, we have a rich history of bringing bold flavor to our enthusiastic fans and giving them access to authentic experiences and innovations," said Katrina McDonald, Senior Marketing Director, Pepsi Lipton Partnership. "We're excited to bring the spirit of Brisk Dragon Paradise to life with this epic event, especially within the music and entertainment space that celebrates and embodies the same creative individuality and passion as our fans."

"The PepsiCo beverage portfolio has a long tradition of collaboration to entice and excite our consumers," said Alex Chiavegatti, Senior Director, PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "By teaming up with our long-standing foodservice partners at Taco Bell to celebrate the new Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea in Miami, we are delivering a one-of-a-kind food and beverage and entertainment experience that fans of both brands will love."

To register to attend this epic event, visit BriskDragonParadise.com.

To find Brisk Dragon Paradise at a Taco Bell near you, visit http://www.drinkbrisk.com/flavor/dragon-paradise-sparkling-tea/ .

