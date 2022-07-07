'YOU AND FIVE-O' LAUNCHES NEW PILOT PROGRAM FOR COMMUNITY POLICING

DURHAM, N.C, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You and Five-O, LLC (YFO) presenters implemented a new law enforcement training program for 46 officers sworn to duty at the Kinston Police Department in Kinston, North Carolina. The community policing curriculum was created by YFO founder and trainer Beverly "BJ" Council, a retired police officer and the first African-American female to achieve the rank of Deputy Chief within the Durham City Police Department in Durham, North Carolina.

The pilot program is designed to facilitate mutual trust and communication between police officers and the communities they protect and serve. The purpose of the training is to reinforce life-saving interactions for law enforcement and to underscore its role in protecting residents. YFO is part of the North Carolina Governor's Crime Commission Grant for Disproportionate Minority Contact (DMC), awarded to the City of Kinston.

Council said: "According to data from The Bureau of Justice Statistics' (BJS) Census of State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies, 2008, there were 17,985 state and local law enforcement agencies across this country. Eighty-six percent (15,500) of these state and local agencies have fewer than 50 personnel. If we are going to transform the lens through which we view interactions between law enforcement and communities – Black and Brown communities in particular – it will begin at small and rural police departments across the country, and it will require all of us to reform our thinking in how we collectively approach and solve the current breakdown in these interactions."

Kinston Police Department Interim Chief of Police Jenee Spencer said: "YFO has been working with the Kinston Police Department and its community members for three years. Of my 75 sworn personnel, 50 sworn persons attended training over the course of five days in June. We offered a survey to the participants and the results are 90% approval of the impact and delivery of the information."

Leaders at non-profits, colleges, school systems, and local police departments interested in learning more about how to incorporate the signature You and Five-O Community Policing training model can visit www.YouAndFive-O.com or email: training@youandfive-o.com for more information.

