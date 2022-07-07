LIVEONE EXPANDS EMERGING TALENT PROGRAM, LAUNCHES "ONERISING"

INAUGURAL ARTISTS INCLUDE: LE COCO RAMOS, AUSTIN GEORGE, LOU RIDLEY, SKEEZ AND MORE

Year-Long Program to Break New Talent Across LiveOne's Global Audio, Video, NFTs, Digital Meet and Greet and Social Platforms

OneRising Radio Station to Rollout with LiveOne's 600+ Existing Curated Radio Stations

Jack Harlow, Trippie Redd, The Kid LAROI, Teddy Swims, Tkay Maidza, Shenseea, Bryce Vine, Noa Kirel, The Aces and over 500 More Artists Have Launched on Platform

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events, announced today the launch of its new emerging artists program, OneRising, breaking up-and-coming talent across the music landscape. Additionally, LiveOne has rolled-out the OneRising Radio station across its platform that offers artists promotional opportunities on par with some of the world's biggest talent.

The year-long program will provide today's hottest emerging talent with a global network to showcase their music, videos, interviews, first looks, new music teasers and more. The first wave of artists includes:

Le Coco Ramos , Venezuelan R&B/soul singer, musician and composer. Known for blending Latin, R&B, pop, trap, and folk, she has made a name for herself with empowering singles, earning hundreds of thousands of streams & views.

Austin George , Dallas -based up-and-coming singer/rapper. With his first single being released six months ago and already garnering 20+ million streams, Austin is the latest chameleonic DIY popstar-to-be to grow his fanbase through the power of social media and undeniable talent.

Lou Ridley , Austin, Texas' own self-proclaimed "Anti-Country'' Country artist. Lou produces, performs, and writes all of her own music, while maintaining an inclusive attitude toward female empowerment, social activism, and the destigmatization of country music.

Skeez, Omaha, Nebraska's latest party anthem auteur. Demonstrating major growth, both of his latest singles "Around You" and "I Miss My Homies" are slated to be new undeniable summer soundtracks, with Skeez currently on a sold-out U.S. tour.

As part of the program, the artists will be interviewed by Chelsea Briggs, host of LiveOne's LiveZone Daily and TikTok channel. These interviews along with the talent's music will be featured on the new OneRising Radio station, as well as promoted across LiveOne's platforms including its subsidiary, the award-winning podcast network PodcastOne.

"LiveOne has a rich history of breaking new talent to global audiences," said Josh Hallbauer, Head of Music Publishing of LiveOne. "OneRising will offer today's brightest new artists a platform to showcase their music and content across our flywheel, while opening new opportunities to connect with their fans and LiveOne's worldwide members. We are thrilled to be on this journey with them."

LiveOne is the go-to platform for emerging talent, offering avenues for new artists to flourish through live performances, livestreams, pay-per-views, NFTs, the metaverse and more. With its Music Lives and LiveOne Presents franchises, LiveOne has brought over 500 artists to cities across the United States like Las Vegas, Chicago, New York and Austin, blurring genre lines with talent like Chloe Moriondo, Bryce Vine, Shenseea, Noa Kirel, The Aces, Carly Pearce, Tkay Maidza and many more.

LiveOne is a talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, PPV, and livestreaming. Its model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its "Social Gloves" PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of June 26, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free membership base of over 2.35 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, nearly 270 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @liveone .

