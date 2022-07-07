Comedians Pay Homage to Laugh Factory Founder Jamie Masada's Humanitarian Efforts at 64th Annual LA Press Club Journalism Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. , July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedy stars and legends are saluting Laugh Factory Owner Jamie Masada, who was honored with the Bill Rosendahl Award for Public Service for his humanitarian efforts at the Los Angeles Press Club's 64th Annual Southern California Journalism Awards.

Los Angeles Press Club Honorees Bill Whitaker (Lifetime Achievement) and Jamie Masada (Public Service) celebrate their awards. Photo by Diane Waskul.

Kevin Hart, Tim Allen, Tiffany Haddish, Paul Rodriguez and Sherri Shepherd provided tributes for Masada. Video links for the tributes are below.

Masada said he accepted the award on behalf of all comedians. "Comedians are not just people who make you laugh, they are really 'doctors of the soul.

The Laugh Factory has been a pillar of humanitarian endeavors in the community since it was founded by Masada in 1979. Signature programs include Comedy Camp for underprivileged kids and group home youth, providing toys for families that can't afford them, free Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners and shows for people who have nowhere to go for a holiday meal, hosting dozens of community forums, supporting the First Amendment and recently launching its "Stand Up to Violence" initiative.

