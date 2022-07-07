AtWork Franchise Owner Jerry Bland Recognized as a Franchisee Rockstar by Franchise Business Review

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork franchise owner Jerry Bland of Raleigh, North Carolina was identified by franchise research firm, Franchise Business Review, as being one of 2022's Franchisee Rock Stars.

Bland was selected from over 30,000 franchisees, representing more than 300 brands that participated in Franchise Business Review's research.

The Franchise Rock Stars were nominated by their franchise brand's leadership in one of eight categories as franchisees who set admirable examples when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and contributing to their community. Categories included: Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, "Freshmen", Top-Performers, and Multi-Unit Owners.

"Jerry is one of our top performing franchisees and an absolute star within our system," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group. "It's an honor to see him recognized in this way and we look forward to seeing him continue to be AtWork for all of his clients and employees as he grows the AtWork brand in North Carolina!"

"It is incredibly rewarding to be able to help people every day find new and better employment opportunities, and in many cases help people improve their financial situation in very big ways," said Bland. "My team's passion to serve has fueled our success and aligns with our service model of being ATWORK FOR YOU! We're proud of what our workforce and clients say about working with us, as it is humbling and drives us to be better today than we were yesterday. This nomination validates the "passion to serve" our team brings to work every day!"

To learn more about AtWork, visit AtWork.com.

