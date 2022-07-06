Pica8 Network Platform: Free Download Trial Now Available

Users Can Download To Evaluate AmpCon™ Network Controller, PicOS-V Virtual Switch Software

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pica8 Network Platform is available now for download and evaluation from pica8.com. The Pica8 Network platform is a turnkey software solution for deploying and managing switch software for white-box networking. The platform consists of two products: AmpCon™ Network Controller and PicOS-V Switching Software.

Pica8 is a vendor of enterprise networking software for white box networking. Maximize the value of your network infrastructure investments. (PRNewsfoto/Pica8) (PRNewswire)

The AmpCon™ Network Controller is an application developed by Pica8 to automate the deployment, provisioning, and lifecycle management of switches. AmpCon™ can be installed on a physical server or a virtual machine.

The PicOS-V Switching Software is a free virtual machine from Pica8 that can help you get familiar with the features of the PicOS® Software Switch, without the need for a bare-metal switch or specialized hardware. PicOS-V runs on VMware, GNS3 and VirtualBox hypervisors.

"The AmpCon™ Network Controller is a feature rich automation platform that can be used for managing both PicOS and PicOS-V software switches," according to Pica8 Senior Technical Marketing Manager Mani Subramanian. "AmpCon™ can be used to simplify and automate business workflows, reducing operating expenses for networking."

Major use cases for Pica8 AmpCon™ include:

Switch Deployment : Automate deployment of bare-metal switches to reduce cost and complexity.

Security and Network Compliance : Enforce day-to-day security and network compliance policies on groups of switches with ease.

Scheduled Backups and Upgrades : Leave long weeknight/weekend switch upgrades behind with automated upgrades and backups.

Customized Automation: Use Ansible Playbooks to create custom workflows.

Networking professionals currently evaluating network switch software, from the data center to the enterprise, will appreciate this obligation-free product download. Product documentation and deployment guides are also available.

To register for the AmpCon™ and PicOS-V products download, please visit:

About Pica8

Pica8 is the industry's open networking software alternative to Cisco, Juniper and Arista for the enterprise. Pica8's AmpCon™ Network Controller for centralized management and automation and PicOS® Software Switches for networking and security have successfully replaced Cisco DNA Center and Catalyst Switches and competing Juniper and Arista solutions for campus, data center and distributed site networks within Fortune 500 enterprises. Pica8 software is deployed at over 1,000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit www.pica8.com.

Joseph Kwak for Pica8

408-370-0100

press@pica8.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pica8