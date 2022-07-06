Equazen® Pro: Medical Food for Managing ADHD Symptoms* Announces National Retail Distribution

RENO, Nev., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equazen® Pro, the "no prescription needed" medical food clinically shown to improve focus and academic performance within 12 weeks*, gained national distribution through major drug and mass-market retailers, both online and in thousands of in-store locations, in June, 2022. With ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) affecting 6.1 million children in the United States and the diagnosis rate up a whopping 42% between 2003 and 20111, this condition is a troubling issue for patients, parents, and teachers.

Equazen (PRNewswire)

Since ADHD is often associated with impaired omega fatty acid balance, Equazen®️ Pro works by providing an optimal balance of both omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids for the dietary management of ADHD.*

Over 15 Years of Research and Clinical Trials

Backed by 15 years of research and 19 published clinical studies including six clinical trials among kids and teens with ADHD, Equazen® Pro is well established in Europe. With its entry into the US, SFI Health is offering not only easy-to-swallow softgels, but also jelly chews which are appropriate for children aged three and up.

In the US, almost 70% of children with ADHD are on medication2 and the number of prescriptions jumped to 41.4 million last year, up 10.4% from 2020.3 "Our purpose in bringing Equazen® Pro to the US is to provide a clinically proven, non-prescription, nutrition solution to help reduce ADHD symptoms. Studies show that Equazen® Pro is safe and effective to use as nutritional support along with common prescription ADHD medications.4 What excites us most is advancing options available to parents, patients, and healthcare professionals," says Divya Ramakrishnan, General Manager for Americas at SFI Health.

Equazen® Pro for ADHD Support is available in two easy to use formats, softgels and delicious, fruit-flavored jelly chews. Learn more at www.Equazen.US

*EQUAZEN® PRO is a medical food to address fatty acid deficiencies common in people with ADHD and some related neurodiverse conditions that cannot be resolved by normal diet modification alone. In clinical trials* among kids and teens with ADHD, the EQUAZEN® PRO formula showed on average significant improvements in focus, attention, academic performance, and balanced mood. USE UNDER MEDICAL SUPERVISION. *19 clinical studies include 6 ADHD clinical trials.

