SSR MINING TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2022 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS ON AUGUST 2, 2022

SSR MINING TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2022 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS ON AUGUST 2, 2022

DENVER, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces the date for its second quarter 2022 consolidated financial results news release and conference call. Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call.

News release containing second quarter consolidated financial results: Tuesday, August 2, 2022 , before markets open.





Tuesday, August 2, 2022 , at 5:00 pm EDT .



Toll-free in U.S. and Canada : +1 (800) 319-4610

All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340

Webcast:



Conference call and webcast:, atToll-free in U.S. and: +1 (800) 319-4610All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events

The conference call will be archived and available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling:



Toll-free in U.S. and Canada : +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 8984

All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 8984

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. In 2021, the four operating assets produced approximately 794,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SSR Mining Contacts:

F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer

Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

SSR Mining Inc.

E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

Phone: +1 (416) 306-5789

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

View original content:

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.