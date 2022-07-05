Lutheran Life Communities Introduces Transformative Programs For Senior Living Residents

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 130-year anniversary this year, the Arlington Heights, IL-based senior living organization is unveiling new lifestyle programming for residents of their five senior living communities across Illinois, Indiana and Florida.

Partnering with industry leaders including Masterpiece (formerly Masterpiece Living) and David Troxel's Best Friends™ Approach, Lutheran Life is poised to engage residents and family members alike with its new progressive offerings that focus on the core dimensions of wellness and longevity across all levels of living.

Through research and data-backed content, these programs include opportunities for residents to personalize their lifestyle in meaningful ways that align with individual abilities and desires, while fostering connections and personal growth milestones.

"At Lutheran Life, we're dedicated to enriching the experience of our residents and continuously evolving our lifestyle to meet the needs of today's and tomorrow's older adults," said Sloan Bentley, President and CEO.

These efforts complement other life-enriching initiatives launched earlier this year at Lutheran Life. In May, the organization debuted Reclaiming MyJoy, a program designed to address the emotional toll of COVID-19 on its residents and team members. In January, the organization announced a partnership with Thomas Cuisine Management to enhance the resident dining experience with new menu options and dining choices across each community. And throughout the pandemic, Lutheran Life has been strongly committed to improving the experience of its team members through well-being and retention initiatives.

"If the pandemic taught us anything, it's that people thrive in a community where there is a commitment of ongoing improvement and innovation, and that continues to be our goal for all residents and team members at Lutheran Life," Bentley adds.

About Lutheran Life Communities

Based in Arlington Heights, Illinois, Lutheran Life Communities is a not-for-profit senior living organization offering residential living, assisted living, memory support, residential healthcare, rehabilitation and adult day services. Founded in 1892, the organization has grown to five communities across three states, serving more than 1,100 residents and 1,200 team members. For more information, visit LutheranLifeCommunities.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Lutheran Life Communities