RINGO CELEBRATES HIS BIRTHDAY WITH HIS ANNUAL CAMPAIGN FOR PEACE & LOVE WHICH INCLUDES 26 CELEBRATIONS IN COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD AND THIS YEAR WILL ALSO SEE HIS MESSAGE OF PEACE AND LOVE BEAMED UP TO THE STARS AND ORBIT THE EARTH

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This July 7, 2022, Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara Starkey will be joined on his birthday by family and friends, including current All Starrs Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette, as well as friends Benmont Tench, Jim Keltner, Richard Marx, Matt Sorum, Ed Begley Jr, Linda Perry, Diane Warren, Roy Jr and Alex Orbison.

They will gather together in Los Angeles for Ringo's annual Peace & Love Birthday event, and at Noon give the traditional "Peace and Love" exclamation. This year Artemis Music Space Network, through the International Space Station (ISS) will amplify that message not only to the entire planet but up into Earth's orbit and to the stars.

At Noon Ringo will signal the Artemis Mission Control Center in Houston, Texas to beam his message & music (Ringo's 2021 single release "Let's Change The World" and his "Star Song" (the music the stars made upon his birth as mapped out by Artemis) to the International Space Station (ISS), where it will orbit around the Earth, passing over many countries and much of the Earth's population and beaming back down messages of peace and love while also traveling out to distant stars.

Prior to this musicians, including Langhorne Slim and Sawyer Fredericks , will celebrate Ringo's music with tribute performances.

The global celebrations continue to be confirmed and so far include 26, beginning in Sydney, Australia, where Today's Karl Stefanovic has the first Noon "Peace & Love" event of the day. It then continues with events in Tokyo and Osaka Japan, Moscow, Russia, Athens, Greece, Ticino Switzerland, Halle, Germany, Barcelona and Madrid Spain, Venice, Italy, London, England, Buenos Aires and Chascomús Argentina, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Lima, Peru, Panama City, Panama, San Salvador, El Salvador, Guatemala City, Guatemala, San Jose Costa Rica, and Stateside in New York City, New York, Interlochen, MI (Interlochen Center for the Arts), Cleveland, OH (Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum), Fairfield, IA (Marharshi University) and Los Angeles, California (Ringo usually invites fans to join him in person however this year the gathering in Los Angeles could not be made public to adhere to city ordinances). This year also sees the first "Peace and Love" celebration in South Africa, where people in Yeoville, Johannesburg will gather at Noon and participate at the Friday Hartley Shelter.

In advance of July 7, and continuing through July 10, one of the event sponsors, The Beatles Channel on SiriusXM, will air special programming celebrating Ringo's birthday. Starbucks, one of the events amplifiers, will be playing a special Ringo Playlist in over 10,000 Starbucks stores, and share with cutomers a special Peace & Love message from Ringo at Noon local time at participating locations.

Please watch and share this message from Ringo so people know how to participate.

And remember - Peace & Love

Our Sponsors:

The Sessions - Enrich, Educate, Empower

The Sessions was founded by photographer, author and philanthropist, Jules Follett, and provides the bridge between dreams and reality by Enriching artist lives through Education, focusing on Empowering and sharpening their business skills in the pursuit of excellence. This is done through in person and online panel events, as well as interviews with music industry Artists sharing their story, valuable information and advice from all areas of the business, accessible to all through their YouTube channel in their Artist Series interviews.

SiriusXM The Beatles Channel

The Beatles Channel can be found on SiriusXM channel 18 and on the SXM App. The channel features the band's hits and album tracks, live recordings and rarities, solo works from John, Paul, George and Ringo, records that influenced the band, as well as the music they inspired. SiriusXM have been proud sponsors of Ringo's Peace & Love Birthday events since 2017.

Our Amplifiers and Media Partners:

Artemis Space Network, developed by Artemis Music Entertainment Inc., is a space-based globally accessible commercial platform for art, music and entertainment media enabling artists, producers, creators, curators and their communities to connect musical and artistic works to the inspiration, perspective and opportunity of outer space. They are proudly using their commercial International Space Station (ISS) access to amplify Ringo's Peace & Love message not only to the entire planet but up into the stars.

Starbucks

Founded in Seattle in 1971 Starbucks has grown and now welcomes millions of customers each week and has become a part of the fabric of tens of thousands of neighborhoods all around the world. In everything they do, they are always dedicated to Their Mission: to inspire and nurture the human spirit – one person, one cup, and one neighborhood at a time. Starbucks have supported and amplified Ringo's Peace and Love message since 2018.

Background on Ringo's Peace & Love Birthdays: Since 2008 Ringo has invited everyone everywhere to think, say or post #peaceandlove at Noon their local time on July 7th to fulfill his birthday wish of a wave of Peace and Love encircling the planet. Usually Ringo meets with fans in whatever city he is in, a tradition that began July 7, 2008 when he convened with fans and friends on the streets in front of the Hard Rock Café in Chicago, passing out cupcakes and joining the crowd for "Peace and Love" exactly at Noon. In the ensuing years it has grown enormously and in 2019 there were over 30 Peace & Love events in countries all around the world including Argentina - Buenos Aires; Chascomus, Armenia - Yerevan Australia -Sydney, Bolivia - La Paz, Brazil - Sao Paulo, Columbia -Bogota, Costa Rica - San Jose, Cuba – Habana, Czech Republic – Prague, El Salvador - San Salvador, Estonia – Tallin, Finland – Helsinki, Germany - Hamburg and Halle, Italy – Venice, Japan - Osaka; Tokyo, Panama - Panama City, Paraguay -Asunción, Peru – Lima, Russia – Moscow, Spain - Barcelona; Madrid, United Kingdom - London; Liverpool, United States - Chicago; Minneapolis, Hawaii, Los Angeles, New York City.

2020's pandemic prevented an in-person event, and Ringo instead moved the celebration to be virtual, hosting "Ringo's Big Birthday Show," which featured unseen concert and unique performances by Starr, Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Ben Harper and Dave Grohl, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr and Sheila E. The show was broadcast globally via AXS, YouTube and Ceek and it benefitted Black Lives Matter Global Network, The David Lynch Foundation, Musicares and WaterAid. Meanwhile the #peaceandlove posts came from near and far, with the Mars Rover and The International Space Station being the first to wish Ringo a Happy Birthday "From 260 miles above our home planet, NASA Astronauts wish Ringo Starr a happy 80th birthday! Since our orbiting laboratory operates in Greenwich Mean Time, or GMT, it's officially July 7 – a perfect date to send #PeaceAndLove to everyone across the universe!

2021 found Ringo celebrating with a few friends and family with a photo call at his Peace sculpture, with the world celebrating with their wave of peace and love celebrations globally. Details about 2022 Peace and Love regional gatherings – both in person and zoom – can be found on Ringo's Facebook page, and fans have already confirmed events in Argentina, Costa Rica, Columbia, El Salvador, Germany, Guatemala, Japan, Italy, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, UK, USA.

HISTORY OF RINGO'S ANNUAL JULY 7 PEACE & LOVE BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS:

2008 - Chicago, IL Hard Rock Cafe

2009 - Online campaign including in store salutes at Noon at all Hard Rock Cafes worldwide

2010 - New York City, NY: Hard Rock Cafe, Times Square

2011 - Hamburg, Germany: Hard Rock Cafe

2012 - Nashville, TN: Hard Rock Café

2013 - Online celebration including a video message from Ringo

2014 - Los Angeles, CA: Capitol Records Tower

2015 - Los Angeles, CA: Capitol Records Tower

2016 - Los Angeles, CA: Capitol Records Tower

2017 - Los Angeles, CA: Capitol Records Tower

2018 - Nice, France: Hard Rock Café

2019 - Los Angeles, CA: Capitol Records Tower

2020 - Los Angeles, CA: Virtual celebration, "Ringo's Big Birthday Show"

2021 - Los Angeles, CA: Beverly Hills Garden Park

