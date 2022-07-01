PPC Profit Pros Teams Up with CallRail to Offer Brands Profit Maximization of Offline Phone Calls

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Digital marketing agency PPC Profit Pros, founded and led by performance marketing expert, Aaron Adamson, is adding in CallRail software into their powerful mix of deep pay-per-click marketing experience, and proven expertise in three of the world's top artificial intelligence and machine learning marketing platforms, Skai (formerly Kenshoo), Adalysis, and Unbounce. This digital marketing firm has a track record of growing profits, 25% to 327%, across all industries and for B2C and B2B brands. Now, with CallRail in their toolset, PPC Profit Pros will be able to track your offline call center type conversions and tie them back to the PPC keywords and ads that produced your leads and sales allowing for offline profit maximization.

PPC Profit Pros, A Skai Partner Agency (PRNewswire)

With CallRail, PPC Profit Pros can set up personalized call routing for all of your tracked numbers, give your customers options for text messaging, and allow you to engage your customers with automated responses so that your customers know when they will hear back from you.

"CallRail has a lot of great features for our clients, but from our standpoint, the best one, is the ability to send the call lead into our clients CRM with special tracking that tells us what Google PPC keyword, ad and landing page was involved. This gives us something really special. We can finally tie these offline transactions to the online places that our clients are spending money on, and dial the whole system into maximum profit! We have seen amazing profit increases with our clients, whereby we typically can double their profit on call center calls," says Founder and CEO, Aaron Adamson.

Experts in World Leading Marketing SAAS

PPC Profit Pros delivers superior profit by controlling ROI all along the customer journey across: Keywords, ads, landing pages, and conversion forms. "We use specific tools for specific purposes, at each point from ad impression to lead and sale. These tools are complex, but we've become experts with them, which allows us to give valuable time back to brands; time that they can use to work harder on their businesses," says Adamson.

About PPC Profit Pros

PPC Profit Pros is an online marketing firm that combines vast experience, exceptional tools, and robust analytics with exceptional marketing techniques to maximize performance in the following areas: Paid search marketing, social PPC, retargeting, performance display, and conversion rate optimization.

For more information, visit https://ppcprofitpros.com .

CONTACT: press@ppcprofitpros.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PPC Profit Pros