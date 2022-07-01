Best B2B Lead Generation Company in the USA: Belkins Wins the First Place on Clutch

DOVER, Del. , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2017, Belkins grew to become the leading provider of lead generation and appointment setting services in only 5 years. Now, after 900+ happy customers and over 200K booked appointments, Belkins is ranked #1 of the Top B2B Lead Generation Companies according to Clutch.

Belkins used to be a small startup. Its founders, Vladislav Podolyako and Michael Maximoff, were driven together by a shared goal to create a reliable outbound and inbound lead generation agency that helps clients achieve predictable, scalable growth through creativity, experience, transparency, and perseverance.

At first, Michael and Vladislav were working from home, committing 100% of their time and effort to their startup. Soon, their creativity and passion paid off, and a small, work-from-home startup blossomed into a full-scale digital marketing agency that helps hundreds of customers from all over the world.

Today Belkins is a leader in the sphere of B2B lead generation. The company can boast a wealth of successes, including:

Over 4.5M leads generated;

Over 2.5M emails delivered;

Over 200K appointments set;

Nearly 1K satisfied clients all over the world

World-Class B2B Lead Generation

Five years of hard work and dedication paid off for Belkins. Today, it is much more than another company that can provide clients with business leads.

Now, Belkins can guarantee the best results for its clients:

25% closing rate across 30+ industries;

10:1 ROI;

20+ appointments set every month per campaign;

And much more!

Thanks to its experience and creativity, the Belkins team helps customers from all over the world to take their sales to the next level and tap into their true potential. And now, landing the first spot in Clutch Leaders Matrix as the best B2B inbound marketing and lead generation company, Belkins proves its professionalism once more.

Gain More Business Leads With Belkins!

Belkins has become a world-class lead generator. Its motto, "People before numbers," works both ways - from the company's team to the people who partner with Belkins to gain business leads - and that's what allows the company to deliver top results.

