Number 9 Collection Announces Release of Premium Pre-Ground Flower

BOSTON , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Number 9 Collection (www.number9collection.com), an all-natural, sustainable, sun-grown cannabis brand in Massachusetts, announced the release of its new, ultra-premium Pre-Ground Flower as part of the Sun Flower Collection.

Pre-Ground Flower is a convenient option for those that appreciate the quality of a whole flower product, but want to roll or pack their own without buying pre-rolled joints or grinding it themselves. Pre-Ground pouches currently feature three popular strains in 5g and 14g resealable pouches:

Early Lemon Berry – a cross of Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and Member Berry RBX, is a great choice for artists looking to create - providing notes of sweet lemon, berry, orange, and grapefruit flavors.

Jelly Rancher - which has come to be one of the most coveted sativa-dominant strains, and is a great option for beginners and consumers who don't want an overwhelming high.

OG Kush - a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma. It tends to come on strong, and is often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

Apex - a high-yielding hybrid from Ethos Genetics, which crosses their Mandarin Cookies and Lilac Diesel Bx3. Plants grow large and dense colas, offering an impressive terpene profile that ranges from sweet candied lilac and lemon to grapefruit and fuel. This high-THC strain offers a classic high that will leave you in a fit of laughter.

The No9 Collection features some of the most complex terpene profiles in the state. The team behind the No9 Collection includes some of the leading growers in the industry, who take great pride in cultivating superior quality, ultra-clean cannabis, with beautiful aromas and unique terpenes.

Today, sophisticated cannabis enthusiasts are paying closer attention to terpene profiles, as a carefully selected blend with optimum ratios will have far better and more predictable effects. That's why the No9 Collection continues to attract more fans, as its specially curated strains are distinctively enjoyable.

The No9 Collection is based in the agriculture-rich community of Wareham, MA, along Buzzards Bay. The bay's unique microclimate provides a longer growing season and the perfect setting for the cultivation of high-quality, sun-grown crops. The company is committed to environmentally-friendly farming methods including the use of on-site artesian well water, custom blended amendments, and traditional farming practices. This results in ultra-clean plants with unique characteristics.

If your favorite dispensary doesn't carry the No9 Collection, ask the store manager to order some and it can usually be delivered within a few days.

If you are a dispensary manager and would like to order the No9 Collection for your store, please contact us at: www.number9collection.com/contact.

Cannabis may only be purchased legally through a licensed dispensary by adults at least 21 years of age.

To learn more about the The No9 Collection, visit the website or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

About The No9 Collection

The No9 Collection is part of the Coastal Cultivars portfolio of businesses that includes local cultivation, craft cannabis products, and retail store operations. With decades of experience in the licensed cannabis industry and both local and national expertise, the Coastal Cultivars team strives to give its customers best-in-class products and a superb retail experience. The team is proud to be part of a progressive movement working to ensure safe cannabis access for consumers, and supports sustainable cannabis cultivation through the Sun and Soil initiative.

