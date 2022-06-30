LUMO Labs invests in Metacampus, a training platform for the virtual economy

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual economy requires ever-evolving skills and inclusive approaches. To stay ahead of this paradigm shift, LUMO Labs is investing in an unconventional startup with a unique training platform built for the virtual economy.

By investing in Barcelona-based Metacampus, LUMO is investing in a global collective of subject-matter experts who've created an EdTech platform empowering digital professionals across industries to thrive in the fast-changing, increasingly decentralized digital world and virtual economies. LUMO Fund II Coöperatieve U.A. and a group of international angel investors are investing a total amount of € 1.5 million in Metacampus.

The new roles in the virtual economy are diverse, and there are insufficiently skilled and experienced people. The demand for talent is outstripping supply. Metacampus' training approach embraces Web3, rewarding practical skills over theory, leverages the power of the community in decentralized business models and uses gamification to reward knowledge and stimulate positive competition, said Pere Pérez Ninou, founder and CEO.

"At Metacampus, we're laser-focused on knowledge efficiency. Through our AI-driven toolkit, combined with active role-playing and real-time Web3 project experience, we help people pack well over 1,000 days' worth of knowledge in a seriously fun environment that reflects the nature of Web3 culture," Pere said.

The business model is tuition-based and geared toward everyone from researchers to new-media journalists, brand managers and C-suite executives and anyone who needs to stay ahead of fast-moving digital trends. Metacampus also empowers the financially disadvantaged, setting up a grant program designed to give access to training to those who deserve it most.

The ambition of the Metacampus team is to eliminate bias in the virtual economy by rewarding talent solely based on merit, irrespective of background, personal details or other external factors.

"Metacampus improves equal opportunity for individuals and businesses to thrive in the virtual economy simply by lowering barriers of entry through relevant education," said Andy Lürling, LUMO Labs founding partner. "This is obviously beneficial for those seeking access and guidance, yet the even larger return is the influx of new perspectives, backgrounds and talent in what is still a fairly homogeneous ecosystem."

The experiential program includes expert live sessions and virtual events, full access to a Tech Toolkit with role-play activities over a 100-day period. Students will master the Web3 business tools, learn the terminology and build a valuable community network.

Finally, they'll participate in the creation of innovative market solutions with access to funding from international brands and investors. In addition to the virtual campus in Barcelona, Metacampus will have campuses worldwide, including the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States and the Middle East.

"The speed and support Metacampus has already gathered in such a short period of time is as admirable as it is telling," said Sven Bakkes, LUMO Labs founding partner. "It indicates how well Pere and the rest of his team have spotted and addressed the apparent need for diverse talent in the virtual economy.

"We are excited and happy to be part of this journey going forward."

View original content:

SOURCE Metacampus