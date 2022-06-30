Lola Tillyaeva (Till) and Timur Tillyaev's You Are Not Alone Foundation resumes life-saving surgeries as the Covid pandemic subsides

In a post-pandemic revival of the foundation's projects, French cardiac surgeon Dr Olivier Baron performed open-heart surgery on underprivileged Uzbek children with cardiovascular diseases

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Uzbek children with congenital heart conditions have received heart surgeries as part of the programme backed by Lola Tillyaeva (Till) and Timur Tillyaev's You Are Not Alone Foundation (YANAF).

Visiting French cardiac surgeon Dr Olivier Baron and his Uzbek counterparts performed open-heart surgery on children with complex forms of cardiovascular diseases from Uzbekistan's Andijan, Qashqadaryo, Namangan, Samarkand and Fergana regions. Dr Baron also examined and provided consultations to over 60 children, including those who had previously undergone cardiac surgeries by French doctors.

Since 2015, with the funding of the You Are Not Alone Foundation, French cardiac surgeons have carried out over 135 operations on children with complex congenital heart conditions, all of whom come from Uzbekistan's low-income families and orphanages. 21 of these operations were carried out in France with the foundation's support.

The foundation's programme was briefly put on hold as the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to provide surgeries which required doctors and patients to travel. In the second half of 2022, You Are Not Alone aims to fund more projects to help provide quality healthcare and educational opportunities to underprivileged children in Uzbekistan.

"Covid-19 made many philanthropic initiatives more difficult with vulnerable people suffering the most. Fortunately, we were now able to resume our activities providing life-saving heart surgeries to children in Uzbekistan. We are grateful to Dr Olivier Baron and all other surgeons who work with us to provide children with the care they need," said Lola Tillyaeva (Till).

"Giving back is a way of investing in our common future. We strongly believe that helping children achieve their full potential by providing them with healthcare and educational opportunities is the best way to invest in a better world for all," Timur Tillyaev added.

About You Are Not Alone Foundation

The You are Not Alone Foundation (YANAF), founded by Lola Tillyaeva and Timur Tillyaev in 2002, provides access to quality education, healthcare and psychological support to vulnerable children in Uzbekistan. The foundation's primary goal is to ensure that disadvantaged children in the country are provided with the opportunity to grow up in a safe environment and it has supported reconstruction and renovation of orphanages in Uzbekistan.

Along with access to quality healthcare, the foundation also provides educational opportunities and scholarships to students, and legal and social support to children transitioning into adulthood.

To learn more about YANAF's activities, please visit: https://youarenotalone.ngo/

