Ipsos launches cutting-edge UX lab in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, a global leader in market and consumer research, has launched the Ipsos Experience Lab: a state-of-the-art User Experience (UX) facility designed to meet any client research need, from focus groups and interviews to device tests and simulations.

Ipsos Logo (PRNewswire)

The 6,000-square-foot facility, housed on the 11th floor of downtown Chicago's architecturally significant Franklin Center, will assist Ipsos UX—a team of researchers, design thinkers, developers, and artists—as they provide valuable insights on human behavior and decision-making.

The space has been structured for ease of collaboration and communication, with both a convenient location and a modular design.

"The lab was built to be a flexible, secure, interactive, and highly collaborative space in an amazingly diverse city," said Peter Mackey, Executive Vice President of User Experience. "When we were designing the lab, we worked directly with some of our clients to learn what would make it the ideal environment for them — not just for research, but as a place where people can be comfortable and think creatively. We really think both our clients and participants will enjoy spending time here."

The Ipsos Experience Lab prioritizes the comfort of clients and participants, with ample seating, lockers, and refreshments. Lab spaces and interview rooms are bright and spacious, but equipped for full functionality, with CCTV streaming and custom environmental lighting.

The centerpiece of the UX lab, a large multipurpose room, was built with extra-wide doors to accommodate oversize equipment and plumbing for appliance testing. It can be subdivided and restructured to simulate a variety of environments, from a smart kitchen to a medical station. The UX lab also offers smaller research rooms for 1-1 interviews, and observation spaces where large monitors can provide a video feed from any other room in the lab.

In our rapidly changing world, a deep understanding of how people experience products, systems, and services is crucial to success. The Ipsos Experience Lab has been built to deliver consistent, quality data on these experiences—and, in turn, to help clients keep their customers, employees, audiences, patients, or citizens at the heart of their design process.

Clients who are interested in reserving lab space or discussing a study can contact UXNA-Chicagolabs@ipsos.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ipsos