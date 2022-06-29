GMH Communities Announces the Grand Opening of its First 'Innovative Living' Development, ANOVA uCity Square, Pioneering a New Residential Vertical Designed for Life Science, Healthcare & Technology Professionals

ANOVA uCity Square Philadelphia will be the first of 4 ANOVA developments, set to open by 2025, in booming Life Science markets nationwide

PHILADELPHIA, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GMH Communities (GMH) announced today the grand opening of ANOVA uCity Square, the first completed development within GMH's pioneering new residential vertical – Innovative Living. Merging the best elements of student and traditional multi-family residential, Innovative Living offers modern living designed specifically for professionals and graduate students in the Life Sciences, healthcare and technology fields, set to open within booming innovation markets nationwide.

Investment in the Life Sciences sector has grown 62-percent since 2020 and 111-percent since 2018, with an additional 10-percent growth projected for the remainder of 2022. With this rapid pace of expansion, the Life Sciences industry has attracted droves of developers – however, whether they are designing detailed lab space, research facilities or Life Science-focused residential, it requires a level of knowledge and expertise to successfully understand and deliver what's required in this sector. To ensure its ANOVA properties were thoughtfully designed to provide a custom-tailored living experience with every detail suited to meet the unique needs and schedules of this niche audience, GMH partnered with Wexford Science & Technology to activate their Knowledge Communities – uCity Square being the first.

The six-story, 330,000 square-foot ANOVA uCity Square will introduce a 462-unit apartment community centrally located in Philadelphia's University City neighborhood, an established epicenter of medical and educational institutions, and one of the nation's fastest growing Life Science clusters. Thoughtfully crafted open floorplans, for furnished or unfurnished residences, range in size from studio to three-bedroom residences, allowing for living arrangements of any kind. Every SMART apartment features full connectivity including 1 GB high-speed secured wired and wireless internet, smart thermostats and lighting, and Butterfly MX keyless entry through app-controlled mobile access. Residences also come equipped with operable floor-to-ceiling windows, full size in-unit washer & dryer, Energy Star Stainless-Steel Appliances, modern designs, upscale finishes, and private outdoor space in the form of terraces, balconies or patios.

Beyond each residence, ANOVA uCity Square fosters a collaborative living environment and an effortless "turnkey" lifestyle with services and offerings such as roommate matching, 24/7 concierge, grocery and dry-cleaning services, co-working spaces, soundproof office pods, gourmet vending, an outdoor pool bar with TVs, pet care, Luxer One package system, smart technology & connectivity throughout, resident programming and events available during their off-hours.

Residents will also have access to 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, a two-level parking garage with 157 spaces, 15,000 square feet of amenity spaces for residents, and more. Additionally, ANOVA uCity Square is a Fitwel certified building, furthering its commitment to strengthening health and well-being for all residents through its offerings, amenities and design.

"In Life Science and medical clusters nationwide, we're seeing surging commercial and industrial development attracting large numbers of employees at an expeditious pace. However, as companies move and expand in these regions, we identified an underserved demand for high-quality residential offerings, which inspired us to create the Innovative Living vertical," said Gary Holloway Jr., CEO & President of GMH Communities. "Through our work with Wexford, and our growing expertise in the sector, it was evident that this audience – from third-shift nurses to late-night researchers – would value amenities, services and a comprehensive living environment tailored to their diverse schedules and needs, with enjoyable amenities to create a balanced live-work environment for them to thrive – and this is only the beginning. We look forward to growing and emerging into leading Life Science markets nationwide."

ANOVA uCity Square is the first of four ANOVA communities currently in development to officially open its doors. The brand's rapid expansion signifies the unmet demand for residential offerings in Life Science clusters and Knowledge Communities, custom-designed for the industries' researchers, medical professionals, lab technicians, students and educators. Following ANOVA uCity Square, GMH Communities plans to open ANOVA @ The Pearl in Charlotte, NC; Aggie Square in Sacramento, Ca.; and Central Station in Phoenix, AZ – all before the end of 2025—with more on the horizon.

