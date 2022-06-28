DISQO SELECTED TO ENHANCE ADELAIDE'S ATTENTION METRIC, ENABLING BRANDS TO MORE ACCURATELY MEASURE AND PREDICT MEDIA'S IMPACT ON LOWER-FUNNEL OUTCOMES

Adelaide continues innovating attention measurement with the integration of DISQO's Brand and Outcomes Lift measurement into its AU metric, enabling more efficient advertising outcomes

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer experience (CX) platform DISQO today announced that its advertising measurement products, Brand Lift and Outcomes Lift, have been selected by Adelaide to improve its media quality measurement capabilities and help advertisers drive better outcomes. DISQO's lift measurement will enhance Adelaide's omnichannel AU attention metric, which enables brands to move beyond viewability with increased transparency into media quality.

With this integration, Adelaide will realize two benefits. First, DISQO's insights will empower advertisers to understand and demonstrate the full-funnel impact of high-quality attentive media, from brand awareness to intermediate digital behaviors, like search, and ultimately to sales. Second, Adelaide will use DISQO's platform to train its machine learning models that generate AU ratings. AU predicts a placement's likelihood of driving attention and subsequent impact on advertiser KPIs. With the addition of DISQO's full-funnel Outcomes Lift measurement, Adelaide's AU algorithm can provide even more precise measures of media quality.

"The adoption of attention metrics is skyrocketing as brands seek new ways to plan and optimize their campaigns," said Marc Guldimann, Co-founder and CEO of Adelaide. "With DISQO's scaled behavioral insights integrated into our AU model, our clients will be better able to understand media quality and value, and achieve more efficient outcomes."

With the largest, fully permissioned proprietary audience in the United States, DISQO's CX platform empowers marketers to measure total lift – Brand Lift and Outcomes Lift – across all media platforms, including TV, CTV, mobile, social, and digital. This includes the ability to see into siloed social and e-commerce platforms for an independent view of campaign performance, even on mobile. With Outcomes Lift, brands can understand advertising impacts on behaviors such as search (brand, category, competitors), site visitation (brand, competitors, review sites), and e-commerce behaviors.

"DISQO and Adelaide are like-minded companies that fuel brand growth with transparency and evidence-based measurement of advertising effectiveness," said Stephen Jepson, EVP Sales, Advertising Effectiveness, DISQO. "At DISQO, we believe every brand should have the ability to question, test, and measure every decision, and our work with Adelaide will help brands and publishers understand media quality and advertising effectiveness in new ways."

Adelaide and DISQO will explore the relationship between attention and consumer behavior, including how brands leverage these insights to maximize ad performance, at the Association of National Advertisers' virtual Attention Metrics Conference . DISQO's Stephen Jepson and Adelaide's Benjamin Lowe will lead the session, "How Attention Impacts Behavioral Outcomes, Including Search" on Wednesday, June 29 at 11:10am EDT, joining an impressive line-up of industry leaders including LinkedIn, Mars, ARF, Unilever, Teads, and TVision Insights.

About DISQO

DISQO is a customer experience (CX) platform empowering businesses, from SMBs to enterprises, to make the right decisions for their customers by testing and measuring every product and brand experience with speed. DISQO's insights, agile testing, and advertising measurement applications connect to the company's fully consented consumer data platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Los Angeles, DISQO is recognized as a hyper-growth tech startup and one of the best places to work in the US, with more than 500 team members globally. Follow @DISQO on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Adelaide

Adelaide is the leader in the rapidly growing field of evidence-based media quality measurement. Adelaide's metric, AU, helps advertisers make better media investment decisions. AU is an omnichannel metric that evaluates thousands of signals to predict attention and drive more efficient outcomes. Since 2019, Adelaide has enabled the world's top brands to understand media quality across their entire media spend and uncover valuable optimization opportunities to reduce waste and drive better results. Named after the global epicenter of evidence-based marketing in southern Australia, Adelaide is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.adelaidemetrics.com .

