David Spirk Joins Fortem Technologies' Government Advisory Board

The former chief data officer for the Department of Defense joins Fortem's board to provide strategic insights to help advance defense and security for the U.S. and its allies

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies , Inc., the leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, today announced the appointment of David Spirk to its Government Advisory Board. Spirk comes with 27 years of federal defense experience and currently works in an advisory and board member capacity with a portfolio of companies who focus on providing cutting edge technology to the national security sector of the United States and its allies.

Spirk most recently served as the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) first chief data officer, where he built up the DoD's Chief Data Office and created a strong focus on warfighter needs, data governance, and a data-ready workforce. He oversaw the establishment of, and gained Deputy Secretary of Defense advocacy for, the Operational Data Teams for the Combatant Commands (COCOMs). These teams extended Project Maven and Advana's data management platforms into all 11-COCOMs and the Joint Staff with data engineers capable of beginning the cross-COCOM data-driven transformation.

"I am honored to take the opportunity to join Fortem's Government Advisory Board and help the team drive its proven autonomous counter-UAS solution into operational formats," said Spirk. "From our warfighters, through law enforcement, and into critical infrastructure defense, Fortem already has the best data-driven counter-UAS solution that meets and defeats the rapidly growing threat. I'm thrilled to be a part of a team that has an industry leading understanding of the opportunity of turning the data they are generating into decision advantages for operators and analysts at the tactical, operational, and strategic level."

Formed in 2020, Fortem's Government Advisory Board is composed of former military, intelligence, and federal government executives across civilian, defense and intelligence sectors. The group provides strategic insights to help the company further advance the work and goals of the U.S. government and its allies. Current board members include Bruce Lemkin - former Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, Kevin Meiner - former Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Enterprise Capacity, and Lynn Wright - former Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence, among others.

To learn more, please visit www.fortemtech.com .

About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end-to-end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem is deployed across 5 continents to monitor and defend the world's airspace over venues, campuses, and metro regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for advanced air mobility (AAM). Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners, and others. For more information visit fortemtech.com .

