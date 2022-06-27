Sabre takes hotels into the future of retailing with SynXis Retail Studio

New technology helps hoteliers retail goods, services, experiences and policies – enhancing the guest experience and diversifying revenue streams

Pilot customer Cordis Hotels & Resorts sees increase of 53% in experience sales, 46% in merchandise sales and 35% in services sales

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has completed the initial phase of its rollout of SynXis Retail Studio, which was created to transform the future of hotel retailing and deliver the personalized travel experience that guests have come to expect.

Cordis Hotel & Resorts in Hong Kong has been a pilot customer for SynXis Retail Studio since 2019. Despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, since the introduction of SynXis Retail Studio, Cordis has seen a 53% increase in experiences, a 46% increase in merchandise, and a 35% increase in services sold per room night, as compared to the same period in 2019.

The ability to diversify and move beyond the ordinary attribute-based selling is key for hoteliers in today's environment. SynXis Retail Studio, which is the latest solution to be added to the SynXis platform, enables hoteliers to diversify to retail goods, services, experiences, merchandise, policies and more by attribute at the point of distribution. This ability to retail virtually anything results in more opportunities to create additional revenue streams outside the room.

"SynXis Retail Studio is a game-changer," shared Scott Wilson, President, Sabre Hospitality. "With the development of this revolutionary technology, we seek to re-define the way hoteliers do business and place a greater focus on guest experience. At Sabre, we have been intensively focused on powering a wide array of integrated, efficient, and easy-to-use solutions that help unlock exceptional value and revenue for hoteliers. The results that we have seen through the pilot phase of SynXis Retail Studio show our success in achieving this and mark an important step towards our vision of truly personalized travel."

SynXis Retail Studio allows hoteliers to offer a personalized guest experience through expanded customer choice. Hoteliers can focus on driving incremental revenue by increasing retailing options, while creating a memorable guest experience unique to their brand.

"To succeed in the competitive industry that we face today, it is crucial that hoteliers have the right technology in place to meet customers' expectations," said Tom Winrow, VP Product Management, Sabre Hospitality. "With SynXis Retail Studio, hoteliers can sell virtually anything. The right combination of ancillaries and services will better position hoteliers to reinforce their brand proposition during the guest booking. SynXis Retail Studio has already supported double-digit revenue increases for our pilot properties, and we are excited to see the benefits for the wider industry as we move beyond the pilot phase."

SynXis Retail Studio is directly integrated with SynXis Central Reservations and SynXis Booking Engine, and among future functionalities it is expected to offer the opportunity to utilize predictive analytics via machine learning to optimize revenue.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

SABR-F

Sabre Contacts:

Media

Kristin Hays

kristin.hays@sabre.com

Heidi Castle

heidi.castle@sabre.com

Investors

Kevin Crissey

sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sabre Corporation