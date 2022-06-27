EVERFI Awards Nearly Half a Million Dollars in College Scholarships to K-12 Students in 2021-2022 School Year

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERFI, Inc ., a leading social impact education innovator, today announced that it has awarded a total of $483,000 in college scholarships to K-12 students throughout the United States in the 2021-2022 school year. Scholarships were distributed to 279 students to be used by families to contribute to a 529 College Savings Plan for their children.

Students compete for EVERFI scholarships by submitting original essays, artwork, and projects to contests related to EVERFI's critical skills curriculum. The contests are hosted by EVERFI and its strategic partners. In the 2021-2022 school year, the contests encouraged students to share ideas and reflect on critical topics such as career aspirations, financial literacy, and Black history.

"Students are more likely to attend college within three years of high school if they believe their families can afford it and providing these students with scholarships can make higher education more financially feasible," said Ray Martinez, president and co-founder, EVERFI. "It's our goal to not only help students build critical skills like financial literacy but to provide them with access to scholarship funds and savings accounts. This year, we received more than 13,000 scholarship submissions on a variety of topics. We are proud to host so many scholarship opportunities to help students achieve their dreams and we plan to continue this effort in the upcoming school year."

Scholarship campaigns create an opportunity for students to earn funds for college that do not need to be repaid, learn more about options for financing higher education, and participate in conversations about important real-world issues. In particular, scholarships for 529 savings plans, as opposed to checks or cash prizes, carry several key benefits for students: students are able to receive the full prize amount and families can gain more awareness of 529 plans and ways to plan for college financially.

To learn more about EVERFI scholarship opportunities and how the company is giving back to students across the country, visit https://everfi.com/k-12/scholarships-contests/ .

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI, a Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) company, is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI's Impact-as-a-ServiceTM solution and digital educational content have reached more than 45 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 List. The company was also named to the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Blackbaud, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, acquired EVERFI in December of 2021. To learn more about EVERFI please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , or Twitter @EVERFI.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks and the other risk factors occasionally set forth in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, of which free copies are available at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Media Contact: Jennifer Edgerly

EVERFI

jedgerly@everfi.com

EVERFI logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EVERFI, Inc.