BORA® Tool Expands Line of Wood Storage Racks to include New Color & Size Options

TROY, Mich., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BORA® Tool, a leading manufacturer of tools, woodworking, and workshop accessories, is expanding their versatile line of wall mounted Wood Storage Racks to include three new models: 4-Level Black and Gray, 4-Level White and Gray, and 6-Level White and Gray.

The BORA® 4-Level and 6-Level Wood Storage Racks provide generous capacity and allow users to take advantage of vertical storage to maximize floor space and neatly organize a multitude of items.

"After the popularity of our 4-Level and 6-Level Wood Storage Racks in gray and orange we introduced the 6-Level rack in a black and gray color combination, said Rod Bonham, Product Manager at BORA® Tool. "Our customers loved them so much we decided to expand the line again to include a 4-Level black and gray color option, as well as a 4-Level and 6-Level in a new color option of white and gray. We know customers are not only using these racks to store and organize wood in their shop, but they are also using them to store other building materials and household items in a variety of locations. Whether it's ladders in the shed, sports equipment in the garage, or lumber in the shop, we want to ensure we have the right size and color to fit the space."

Key Features of the 4-Level and 6-Level Wood Storage Racks include:

Quick and Easy Installation

Heavy-Duty Long-Lasting Support

Powder-Coated Steel Tube Construction

110lb. Weight Capacity per level for Total Maximum Weight Capacity of 440-660 lbs.

24.5" Height, 12.5" Shelf Depth 4-Level

39.5" Height, 12.5" Shelf Depth 6-Level

3 Color options: Gray/Orange, Black/Gray, White/Gray

The BORA® 4-Level Wood Storage Racks retail for $55.00 and the 6-Level Wood Storage Racks retail for $70.00. For a complete list of retailers, visit boratool.com or call 866-588-0395.

About BORA® Tool

BORA® Tool is a manufacturer of woodworking tools and workshop accessories designed to increase productivity, simplify complex tasks, and help produce consistent professional results. From the professional job site to the garage, BORA® tools serve a variety of markets, including building and remodeling, DIY, industrial, and woodworking. For more information, visit www.boratool.com.

