Theme song "We Will Be Better" echoes 25th anniversary of HK's return to motherland

BEIJING, June 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A music video for the theme song celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR)'s return to the motherland was released by China Media Group on Friday.

The theme song "We Will Be Better," composed by Hong Kong musician Keith Chan Siu-kei and Alan Cheung Ka-shing, fully displays the confidence and expectations of Hong Kong people with brisk melody and readable lyrics.

Inspired by the deepening integration between Hong Kong and the mainland over the past 25 years, Chan has used over 30 Chinese characters in the lyrics such as "sea", "river" and "bay", which share the same component, to highlight the regional characteristics of the Greater Bay Area. Meanwhile, warm images of "bridge", "shore" and "lighthouse" are used to depict the kinship between Hong Kong and the mainland.

The composition and arrangement of the song features a distinctive "Hong Kong style", combining the light rock popular with Hong Kong youth and traditional Chinese music that highlights traditional culture.

Cheung hopes to express his pride as a Chinese through his creation, and never forget his original aspiration in the tide of the development of the times and strive to move forward to the future with perseverance.

The music video records the work and life scenes of many Hong Kong compatriots, including Doo Hoi Kem, an Olympic bronze medalist, Janis Chan Pui-yee, the role model of "Touching China 2021", and Leung On-lee, a post-90s Hong Kong resident who started her poverty-alleviation career in southwest China's Guizhou Province in 2018.

Link: https://youtu.be/BNGFcwnZ2-4

SOURCE CCTV+