SecurityScorecard Joins Snowflake Partner Network

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings announced today that it has joined Snowflake's Partner Network, enabling mutual customers to gain instant visibility into their own security posture and that of their third and fourth party software vendors.

SecurityScorecard and Snowflake are helping global enterprises better manage their third-party risk management programs.

Catching Third-Party Risks Early

Snowflake customers now have access to "call" security data within Snowflake, gaining direct access to SecurityScorecard Ratings data that can be correlated with various systems and processes including third party risk, identity and access and IT asset management to catch potential security risks early and create a unified view.

"CISOs need to know the scale and scope of their cyber environment and that includes third and fourth-party vendors that can pose substantial risks to their organization," said Alex Rich, Vice President of Alliances at SecurityScorecard. "The insights gleaned from continuous monitoring with SecurityScorecard ratings data helps Snowflake data cloud customers get a broad view into their Third Party Risk Management, supply chain management, and business intelligence applications with continuous cybersecurity data."

SecurityScorecard collects and analyzes global threat signals that give organizations instant visibility into the security posture of vendors and business partners as well as the capability to do a self-assessment of their own security posture. The technology continuously monitors 10 groups of risk factors to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights.

"With SecurityScorecard on the Snowflake Data Marketplace - organizations can now access and use robust vendor risk data directly in their Snowflake account," said Joshua McKibben, Director Security Compliance & Risk Management at Snowflake. "Joint customers of Snowflake and SecurityScorecard can now easily combine, enrich, and contextualize vendor risk data with procurement, legal, IT, compliance, and security data, systems, and processes, accelerating the modern CIO and CISO's priority of data-driven, risk-based, and automated security and compliance."

"Our partnership with SecurityScorecard is delivering customers the detailed cybersecurity ratings data they need to refine and enrich data around numerous different use cases," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "From third party risk and M&A due diligence, to cyber insurance, SecurityScorecard and Snowflake are helping global enterprises better manage their third-party risk management programs."

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Waterman, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard is the first cybersecurity ratings company to offer digital forensics and incident response services, providing a 360-degree approach to security prevention and response for its worldwide customer and partner base. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

