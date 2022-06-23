Qtrac® Announces Unique Queue Management Continuing Education Course

AIA-accredited course teaches practical principles of public queuing and pedestrian flow systems



VALENCIA, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qtrac® , a world-leading provider of virtual queue management and appointment scheduling systems , today announced it is offering a new American Institute of Architects (AIA)-accredited continuing education course on queue management systems and design through its parent company, Lavi Industries . The course, "Designing Effective Public Queuing and Pedestrian Flow Systems," can be accessed through the Qtrac website .

"Our unique course gives architects and engineers practical knowledge to build better, more user-friendly queues."

"Queuing systems are found in a vast array of public buildings and spaces, and they can have a profound effect on the health, safety and welfare of users," said Perry Kuklin, Director of Marketing for Lavi Industries and author of the course. "Understanding effective queue layout and the roles of different queue management equipment empowers the architect to plan and specify site-appropriate systems during the design phase, which then positively impacts the public. Our unique course gives architects and engineers practical knowledge to build better, more user-friendly queues."

Qtrac is offering this program to support architects and designers who are required to take 18 credit units — including 12 units of health, safety and welfare (HSW) courses — of continuing education every year to maintain AIA membership. Furthermore, this program supports the annual continuing education many state licensing boards require. The Qtrac/Lavi course comes in two options that can be applied toward AIA's continuing education HSW requirements:

The self-directed course counts as 1.25 HSW credit units.

The in-person/virtual course, which is shorter than the self-directed version, counts as 1.0 HSW credit units.

"This course is unique in our industry," said Kuklin. "It is project-oriented with examples of best practices, design, layout and practical queuing principles. This helps architects and engineers properly spec their queuing plans."

Participants in the course learn:

The influence of queue structure, accessibility and aesthetics on the queuing experience

How queuing equipment affects comfort level, engagement and wait time

How the needs and goals of each project stakeholder impact queue planning and design

Qtrac® provides virtual queue management systems to companies of all sizes and across many different industries around the world. Its virtual queuing technology enhances the customer experience by focusing on the way people interact with businesses in order to eliminate lines, increase sales and improve service. Qtrac was founded by Lavi Industries, the premier provider of public guidance and crowd control solutions. Building on Lavi's 40+ years of experience and success in helping the world's leading companies effectively guide people in, through and out of their facilities, Qtrac helps organizations improve their operations by improving the customer journey. More information is available at lavi.com and qtrac.com .

