Elea Digital announces two key additions to its executive team: Frank Hasset, will be senior advisor to the Board of Directors and Crislaine Corradine, will be Supply Chain Director

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Until 2019, Frank Hasset was VP of EU Data Center Infrastructure at Equinix (formerly IXEurope) for more than 20 years. In addition to being Advisor to Elea Digital, Frank is also board and advisory member to several successful data center projects around the world including Europe, Africa and Eastern Europe. Frank is currently working on a total 157MW of IT load construction projects.

Before joining Elea Digital, Crislaine Corradine was Head of Procurement in Equinix Latam, were she gained unparalleled continent-wide knowledge in technology, communications and data center infrastructure and services. Prior to her 10 years tenure at Equinix, Crislaine served the supply chain department of UOL Diveo (currently Scala Data Center).

Elea Digital continued effort to deepen market knowledge of its team follows the clear path that the solid foundation of its edge data center ecosystem is based on experienced and committed people.

Especially when expanding in its existing markets like Porto Alegre, Curitiba and Brasilia, all which sit just outside or at the edge of the São Paulo central cloud region, Elea leadership's foundation and belief is that digital infrastructure is best managed and operated by a team with experience and a successful track record.

Frank and Crislaine will help Elea Digital to deliver on time its current multi-city data center expansion and improvement projects, increasing standardization and automation of operational processes, as well as to support the company in its plan for further growth.

