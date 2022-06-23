CORE IQ'S NEW PODCAST POST-TRAUMATIC THRIVING HOSTS KATHY BUCKLEY, DEAF COMIC WHO WAS RUN OVER BY A LIFEGUARD JEEP, AND WHO SHARES THE STAGE WITH ANTHONY ROBBINS

CORE IQ'S NEW PODCAST POST-TRAUMATIC THRIVING HOSTS KATHY BUCKLEY, DEAF COMIC WHO WAS RUN OVER BY A LIFEGUARD JEEP, AND WHO SHARES THE STAGE WITH ANTHONY ROBBINS

Kathy's family chalked up poor communication to being "slow." In second grade, her hearing loss was discovered. Later, she was sexually molested, survived cancer and attempted suicide multiple times. She rose above it all.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just when you think it can't get worse. At age 20, Kathy was on the shores of Lake Erie sunbathing when she was run over by a 3,500-pound lifeguard Jeep.

(PRNewswire)

At age 20, Kathy was on the shores of Lake Erie sunbathing when she was run over by a 3,500-pound lifeguard Jeep.

https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/723122657/privacy

Dr. Randall Bell and Tanya Brown learn how Kathy navigated childhood as a hearing-impaired student who learned how to "fit in." While never developing a reading comprehension past the fourth grade, Kathy has written a book, traveled for years with Tony Robbins as a motivational speaker and "killed it" as a deaf comedian.

Post-Traumatic Thriving is a podcast that addresses the toughest issues around trauma and recovery. Unresolved trauma is the #1 problem facing humanity, with 66% to 85% of all college-age people having experienced at least one traumatic event.

Unresolved trauma fuels self-medication, depression, and violent crime. Unprocessed, trauma can lead to suicide, the leading cause of death in the United States according to the National Institute of Mental Health. This podcast takes on the issues by:

Featuring guests who not only survived trauma but are thriving

Delivering the science and art of resilience

Giving practical tips to move forward

Building a community of survivors and thrivers

Dr. Bell is a sociologist and economist who specializes in disaster recovery projects. "We can tap into trauma and make it the fuel to thrive," says Dr. Randall Bell, and the author of the bestselling book, Post-Traumatic Thriving.

Ms. Tanya Brown, MA is the author of Finding Peace Amid the Chaos. The 1994 death of Tanya's sister Nicole Brown Simpson generated a media frenzy around O.J. Simpson. Today, she is a celebrity author, and a motivational speaker and life coach. When facing trauma Tanya said, "You need to ask for help."

Core IQ https://www.coreiq.com/ is a non-profit organization that produces the podcast.

Available on multiple podcast platforms.

Links:

https://www.tiktok.com/@posttraumaticthrivingpod

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ZeUuGqzsYdJmhr2JHD2ag

https://www.instagram.com/coreiq/

https://www.facebook.com/coreiqskills

https://www.linkedin.com/company/coreiqinc/about/?viewAsMember=true

https://twitter.com/coreiq

Mel Levy mel@coreiq.com 949-497-7600 ext. 14

Reviews, photos, and interview requests available upon request.

Post-Traumatic Thriving logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Core IQ, Inc.