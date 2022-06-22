SLEEP.COM LAUNCHES ENGAGING NEW CONTENT SERIES, "SLEEPING AROUND WITH DR. CHRIS WINTER"

The series, hosted by sleep neurologist Dr. Chris Winter, will hit the road — and scale a mountain — with people who have extreme and unique sleep situations as part of their career success.

HOUSTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep.com, the go-to wellness resource from the Sleep Experts® at Mattress Firm, today announced the launch of a new content series called "Sleeping Around with Dr. Chris Winter." Hosted by best-selling author, sleep neurologist and advisor to professional sports teams, Chris Winter, MD, the series explores the unique world of sleep and how people of vastly different careers prioritize rest in order to live happier and healthier lives.

This summer, Dr. Winter goes beneath the sheets as he joins an extreme athlete, a touring musician, and courageous firefighters, living a day in their life, and then sleeping the way they do to understand how sleep helps them achieve their best in life and work. With each episode, the series emphasizes how sleep health can be a priority within any lifestyle or daily structure. However, developing a personal approach is crucial for developing positive sleep habits and getting more out of each day.

"The quality and amount of sleep we get is a key component of our health and is unique to us as individuals," says Dr. Chris Winter. "Having the opportunity to work with Sleep.com allows me to highlight how various people get the sleep they need. Whether it's our neighbors or the athletes we watch on TV, everyone has their own unique approach and habits."

You can watch the three-part series on Sleep.com beginning Wednesday, July 6. The release schedule and episode overview include:

Professional rock climber Sasha DiGiulian (Premiere: July 6 ): Dr. Winter scales a mountain in Estes Park, CO to see what it's like to sleep on a porta ledge and get an inside view of Sasha's sleep habits.

Rock musician Shakey Graves (Premiere: July 20 ): Dr. Winter experiences life on the road with Shakey Graves as he travels with the band to three tour destinations and uncovers Shakey's sleep style.

Fort Worth Fire Department (Premiere: August 8 ): Dr. Winter rides along with The Fort Worth Fire Department as they balance getting the rest and recovery their bodies need with the needs of servicing the city.

To learn more about "Sleeping Around with Dr. Chris Winter," visit sleep.com/sleepingaround. Achieve a better night's sleep by experiencing all of the resources that Sleep.com has to offer: www.sleep.com.

Sleep.com, by the Sleep Experts at Mattress Firm, is a go-to resource for learning how to sleep better and feel better. With expert guidance, inspiring content, insightful data and curated products, the site is dedicated to caring for all people who want to achieve better sleep and greet the day feeling their strongest. To experience the community, join us at www.sleep.com.

