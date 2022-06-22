Quicklly Launches Brand Ambassador Program

Content creators can earn up to $6000 with Quicklly's unique referral code

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great food is meant for sharing, and Quicklly is making it even easier to share your love of delectable South Asian cuisine through its newly launched Brand Ambassador program . This innovative initiative allows Quicklly's broad base of loyal customers and digitally savvy fans to earn up to $6,000 -- simply by sharing their love of Quicklly.

Since being founded in 2017, Quicklly has focused on bringing an ever-increasing variety of grocery items, prepared food, meal kits, and restaurant offerings to lovers of Indian and South Asian food from coast to coast. With nearly 5.4 mil­lion South Asians living in the U.S., Quicklly is connecting this fast-growing and underserved population with access to the most authentic food through the world's most comprehensive e-commerce marketplace. Now, Quicklly is giving Indian food lovers an insider view of this leading company through their Brand Ambassador program .

"One thing we take great pride in at Quicklly is our role as the undisputed leader in knowing and listening to our customer base," said Quicklly cofounders Keval Raj and Hanish Pahwa. "Since we launched, our customers have been asking for ways that they could get more involved and share their love for Quicklly with their families and networks. That's why we're thrilled to launch this robust and digitally-forward Brand Ambassador program. We can't wait to see how our committed fans make the brand their own."

Every Quicklly Brand Ambassador received a unique referral code that can be shared with family, friends, and social media followers. Every time the code is used is a win for the Ambassador and their followers – followers receive 10% off of their Quicklly order, and the Ambassador earns a 10% commission, up to $6,000 per year. But the benefits don't end there. Brand Ambassadors get to join an exclusive group of influencers who will be the first to know about Quicklly new product offerings and special deals, along with a host of other benefits.

How the Ambassador Program Works

Anyone can join Quicklly's Brand Ambassador program. Regardless of the size of your network or social media follower count, membership is as simple as 1-2-3.

Sign up on Quicklly.com and receive a unique referral code Check out the asset dashboard to select the visuals to accompany any post or create unique photo or video content. Be as creative as possible. Create a post and share with one's community using the hashtags #quickllybrandambassador, #indianfood, #indiangroceries. Repeat as often as desired.

Richell Joseph, one of the participants in Quicklly's pilot, had this to say about the Ambassador program - "Being a globetrotter, I eat all kinds of food, but Indian food has my heart. Indian food is a perfect blend of flavor, color, taste, and nutrition. My love for desi food is deep-rooted, and it takes me back to my childhood. It reminds me of home and brings back so many fond memories. You can imagine my excitement when I found Quicklly a one-stop-shop for everything to prepare homestyle Indian meals." Richell is among the many customers who have kickstarted their individual campaigns.

For more information about this new program or to sign up, go to quicklly.com.

About Quicklly

Whether longing for ingredients to stock up your kitchen or meals to satisfy your cravings, Quicklly offers everything you need to enjoy South Asian and Indian cuisine, all in one place. As the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace, Quicklly provides access to a range of Indian grocery ingredients, tiffins, and fully prepared restaurant meals delivered to your doorstep. Founded in 2017, Quicklly also provides a full digital presence for local businesses, connecting them to customers across Greater Chicago, New York, New Jersey, San Francisco, the Bay Area, and nationwide. Learn more at https://www.quicklly.com .

