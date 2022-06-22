Demandbase Takes Top Spots on 40 of G2's Summer Grid® Reports

Maintains #1 Rankings in Account-Based Analytics & Attribution for Enterprise Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announces it has earned extremely high rankings across numerous categories on a total of 40 of G2's Summer Grids. Specifically, Demandbase was named a leader in 34 areas, a high performer in six, and took the number one spot in three. The G2 Grid® Reports are the result of real user ratings and reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence.

"We are so proud to earn high rankings in 40 of G2's Summer Grids," says Jon Miller, chief marketing officer at Demandbase. "We care deeply about our customers' satisfaction and success and having a strong presence on these grids every quarter speaks volumes about how we're serving them. Keeping the top spot in both Account-Based Analytics and Attribution is especially meaningful, given that we've prioritized providing rich data to power our customers' go-to-market strategy. We're eager to keep wowing our customers with our existing platform and every new feature we release."

Demandbase was called out as a leader in the G2 Grid® Reports in multiple categories across:

Sales Intelligence

Marketing Account Intelligence

Account-Based Marketing Account Intelligence

Account-Based Demand Side Platform (DSP)

Account-Based Buyer Intent Data Tools

Account-Based Attribution

Account-Based Web & Content Experiences

Account-Based Orchestration Platforms

Account-Based Analytics

Account-Based Advertising

Account Data Management

The company was lauded in these areas particularly in the enterprise space, as well as mid-market and small business. It was recognized in overall global categories, along with specific regions around the world. To learn more about Demandbase on G2's review page for ABM and ABX visit here and for Sales Intelligence Cloud here .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is Smarter GTM™ for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com .

