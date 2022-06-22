Aureus Finance Group Names Todd William Harris EVP of Business Development

As the company revolutionizes private real estate lending, Aureus looks to build a powerful, industry-leading team

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aureus Finance Group, a private lender focused on customized products for residential real estate investors, has named Todd William Harris as EVP of Business Development. Harris joins Aureus with a relationship-focused approach to clients' ever-changing needs in the real estate industry.

With more than 20 years of experience, Harris was an integral part of the original Genesis Capital team, founded by Aureus' founder and CEO, Trixy Castro, and later acquired by Goldman Sachs in 2018.

Harris' passion is building relationships with clients. While he has personally originated over $3 billion in loans, his family-first approach aligns with Aureus' mission to be true partners to its clients and deliver a customer experience superior to others. Harris' mission is to support Aureus' clients in a uniquely personal way, helping to scale their businesses while positioning Aureus to become the nation's top private real estate lender.

"What excites me about Aureus is the impact they're already having on the industry," said Harris. "Interest rates continue to be volatile and home ownership is increasingly difficult. Lenders need enough loan products to move with the market, and Aureus has those products, helping builders and investors during volatile times but with a consultative approach. What Trixy and the team have built is impressive and I look forward to being a part of that."

Aureus is leading the way in private lending for investors with customized loan products to help borrowers capitalize on market demands. With the ever-changing nature of today's housing market, Aureus provides unique loan options to each borrower.

"Aureus is quickly emerging as the major player in private real estate lending," said Castro. "Bringing Todd on board was a natural fit. Our goal is to build a powerful, industry-leading team, and that's exactly what Todd brings to the table."

Aureus Finance Group is a private lender focused on customized products for residential real estate investors. With Aureus' extensive lending experience, diverse skillsets, and advanced technologies, we provide ideal-fit products to investors and borrowers along with an unmatched, high-level, concierge-style service. For more information, visit www.aureusfinancegroup.com .

Aureus Finance Group is revolutionizing the real estate industry by leading the development of new, innovative, and customized loan products to meet the unique needs of our borrowers. Experts at handling all types of loans, we’re powered by people who work closely with you to help your business thrive. Discover why more and more professional real estate investors are choosing Aureus as their loan partner. (PRNewswire)

