Arrive Health Launches to Focus on Accessible and Affordable Healthcare

RxRevu rebrands as Arrive Health – clearing the way for better health by delivering real-time, patient-centric clinical, cost, and coverage data when and where it's needed most.

DENVER, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After several years of significant growth, RxRevu today unveiled its new brand – Arrive Health – including a new name, logo, and corporate website to accurately reflect the company's patient-centric mission to clear the way for better health. Impacting more than $26B in healthcare spend for 150 million patients and 300,000 providers, this rebrand is the latest sign of the company's significant advancements and industry adoption. The change also recognizes the company's growth trajectory since its inception and underscores a commitment to being the singular solution for solving the most pressing healthcare challenges related to affordability, access, and transparency.

Arrive Health (PRNewsfoto/Arrive Health) (PRNewswire)

"We are dedicated to putting the needs of patients first."

"The Arrive Health brand better represents the rapid expansion of our network, which we've built to improve access to affordable healthcare," said Kyle Kiser, CEO of Arrive Health. "We are dedicated to putting the needs of patients first, and we believe it's with providers and care teams that those conversations start."

"As an early health system partner of RxRevu, we are excited about the evolution of the company. In order to best serve our patients, we must prioritize cost transparency. Arrive Health is the right partner to help us reduce patient costs, improve care workflows, and drive better outcomes," said Steve Hess, CIO at UCHealth.

Arrive Health improves access to affordable treatment by delivering patient-specific cost and coverage data to decision-making workflows. With a successful track record of helping millions of patients get the care they need at prices they can afford, the new brand represents the expansion of that opportunity.

"Understanding the cost impact on patients and populations has become increasingly important for our providers. Affordable and timely access to care is part of providing high-quality care," said Paul Brient, EVP & Chief Product Officer at athenahealth. "To deliver what providers and patients need today, it is crucial to partner with companies such as Arrive Health. Their solutions are reliable and developed with a focus on doing the right thing for providers and patients."

Arrive Health's expanded technology platform empowers providers, care teams, and patients with meaningful data, including:

Insurance details that are patient-specific and current

Cost transparency data, including accurate, real-time visibility into the cost of care

Prior authorization notification and submission tools to significantly reduce administrative burden

Alternative options for lower-cost, non-restricted medications, specialists, locations, and more

Care quality alerts and actionable steps to address gaps-in-care and non-adherence

Insights to manage care variability, identify switch opportunities, and drive better care plan decisions

"We believe people should not have to choose between managing their health and meeting their basic needs, which is why our mission is to clear the way for better health. Arrive Health is here to help every provider, care team member, and patient make informed decisions about their care and ensure the highest quality outcomes," Kiser added.

Those looking to join the fastest-growing healthcare content delivery network can learn more at arrivehealth.com or reach out today.

About Arrive Health

Arrive Health is a healthcare technology company dedicated to putting the needs of patients and providers first. We improve access to the most affordable, quality care by delivering accurate, patient-specific cost and coverage data to providers, care teams, and patients. Collaborating with premier health systems, pharmacy benefit managers, payers, and healthcare IT vendors, Arrive Health is clearing the way for better health by reducing friction in care workflows and enabling meaningful conversations about access to care. To learn more, please visit ArriveHealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arrive Health