Top Allergy-friendly Brand Wins 4 Consecutive Years as Voters' Choice

WESTFORD, Mass., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 110 Grill®, the fastest growing allergy-friendly restaurant brand in the Northeast, has won for the fourth year in a row the New Hampshire Magazine's reader's choice award for Best Gluten-free Options Multilocation Restaurant . More than 14,300 people voted and the results will be published in the July issue of New Hampshire Magazine. 110 Grill's award winning commitment to allergy safety accommodates all allergen needs and the brand is a proud supporter of the Celiac Disease Program at Boston Children's Hospital.

110 Grill® Wins New Hampshire Magazine’s Best of NH Award for Best Gluten Free Multilocation Restaurant. (PRNewswire)

"Providing the safest possible environment with the widest array of options isn't an accommodation we make for our allergy-sensitive guests… it's a commitment and a standard we hold ourselves to daily," said Ryan Dion, chief operating officer, 110 Grill. "Management runs every single allergy plate to the guest and ensures that it is safe to eat. Our New Hampshire guests trust us and it's an honor that they've selected us again as the best."

With a goal of being able to cater to everybody, 100% of 110 Grill's main menu ranging from steaks to salads to burgers and sandwiches can be prepared gluten free. Flour or any gluten products are never in proximity to fryolators in the kitchen. Every meal accommodating an allergy is served with allergen picks for added awareness and safety. In addition, all management teams undergo extensive training and hold current certifications in Food Safety and Allergen Awareness.

Featuring a modern American cuisine in a trendy casual atmosphere with a commitment to allergy awareness ,110 Grill is uniquely different from other casual-dining restaurants. The company first opened in Destiny USA in February 2019 and now has locations throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Media Contact:

Karyn Martin

karyn@goldenthreadagency.com

617-462-0108

About 110 Grill®

110 Grill® is the fastest growing restaurant brand in New England. With more than 30 locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island, 110 Grill is recognized as one of the top allergy-friendly restaurant brands in the United States by AllergyEats and the best Gluten Free Multi-Unit Restaurant by New Hampshire Magazine. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2014, 110 Grill is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.110grill.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 110 Grill