BRYANT WONG NAMED SCITON INC. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic lasers and light source technologies, proudly announces the promotion of Sciton employee, Bryant Wong, who will serve as the company's first Chief Financial Officer at Sciton, effective immediately.

The announcement was made at Sciton's 25th Anniversary celebration, an event commemorating the company's continuing success and innovation. The year 2022 exemplifies Sciton's ongoing commitment to quality and improvement, with recognition such as 2022 Company of the Year by MedTech Magazine, a 2022 Top Workplace Winner by Energage, a 2022 NewBeauty Magazine Annual Beauty Choice Awards winner, and a 2022 Good Housekeeping Beauty Award winner.

Sciton CEO, Aaron Burton, holds his team in the highest regard, and promoting from within was a natural decision. "Wong has been leading our Finance Team and has continued to move up since joining us in 2017," says Burton. "He has been an invaluable resource for our Leadership Team and me. He deserves a lot of credit for our big growth and consistent profitability while finding more ways to share with our people! That's not easy, and I am very grateful to have Wong by my side. That said, it's no surprise that he continues to move up in the company."

Wong began as Sciton Inc.'s Director of Finance five years ago and became Vice President of Finance shortly after. Since Wong joined the company in 2017, Sciton has remained profitable and revenue has increased by 140%, a feat they strongly attribute to the leadership of their capable financial team.

Prior to Sciton, Wong served in various CFO and head of finance roles. He also held senior level positions with PwC and Deloitte Consulting. He received his BA in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, an MBA from the University of Notre Dame; he holds certificates and completed coursework in leadership and business from Harvard, Cornell and Columbia.

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance, and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates worldwide with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit sciton.com.

