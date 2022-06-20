Kroger Expands Customer Access to Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Shoppers can charge vehicles in as few as 10 minutes

CINCINNATI, Ohio, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's largest grocery retailer, today announced customers will have increased access to electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, underscoring its commitment to helping customers make sustainable choices. The grocer tested and phased in charger installations by collaborating with Blink, Electrify America, EVgo, Tesla and Volta to bring hundreds of charging stations to stores in select markets across the U.S.

"Increasing our customers' access to EV charging stations at convenient Kroger locations supports our collective transition to a lower-carbon economy," said Yael Cosset, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Kroger. "We are leveraging technology and innovation to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and are offering customers easy ways to live a more sustainable lifestyle."

More than 350 chargers have been implemented in areas of Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Wyoming, with several more chargers expected to be installed by the end of the year. Future locations include Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia.

Charging options range in versatility, allowing compatibility among most vehicles, including many direct current (DC) fast chargers. Charging times can vary from as few as 10 minutes, with most sessions averaging around 30 minutes per vehicle. To find a charging location, please visit the EV charging station provider website:

Kroger is working to advance lasting positive changes for people, our planet and systems by 2030. To learn more visit: https://www.thekrogerco.com/esgreport/

