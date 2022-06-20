California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) Selects Black Knight's Industry-Leading Public-Records Property Data

CRMLS Will Leverage Black Knight's Comprehensive Data to Develop New, Cutting-Edge Solutions for its Members

Black Knight's comprehensive, nationwide public-records property data delivers exceptional currency, quality and coverage

CRMLS will leverage Black Knight's California property data to build an even greater variety of leading-edge solutions for its members

With Black Knight's flexible permitted uses, CRMLS will be able to provide rich, relevant content and develop the specific broker-centric data solutions its members need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced today that California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) signed a contract to license the company's comprehensive, industry-leading public-records property data. CRMLS, the largest subscriber-based multiple listing service (MLS) in the U.S., will leverage Black Knight's data to provide its members with fast, direct access to an even greater variety of progressive and diverse data solutions.

Black Knight's nationwide public-records property data, which covers more than 99 percent of U.S. households, delivers the depth, flexibility and quality needed to support numerous business needs. Black Knight collects the majority of its data directly from the source -- county tax assessors and recorder offices -- enabling the company to apply stringent quality control measures and standardize the information for clients' ease of use.

CRMLS will license Black Knight's California public records data, including comprehensive information from tax assessor, deed, mortgage, pre-foreclosure, foreclosure, and assignment and release records. By having this information, CRMLS can build its own data and analytics solutions, empowering members with cost-effective access to critical property intelligence.

"We're continually focused on developing the solutions that will help our users' businesses grow and succeed," said CRMLS Chief Executive Officer Art Carter. "The licensing agreement with Black Knight supports our goal of providing top-quality, broker-centric products, better data access and a greater breadth of analytics for our members."

With Black Knight's flexible data permitted-use options, CRMLS will be able to offer rich, relevant content and develop the specific broker-centric data solutions its members need.

"Like CRMLS, Black Knight is dedicated to delivering best-in-class customer-centric solutions and support," said Black Knight Data & Analytics Executive Vice President of Real Estate Solutions Chip McAvoy. "With the licensing agreement, CRMLS will be able to provide its members with cutting-edge data and analytics solutions based on Black Knight's high-quality, up-to date and comprehensive data."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from 41 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS provides accurate data through innovative technology solutions, empowering real estate professionals to cooperate and succeed. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

